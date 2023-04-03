Best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds

Diablo 4‘s Necromancer class is back to raise the undead and take down minions from afar, so we’ve put together the best Necromancer builds you can use to maximize your damage output.

The Necromancer class has always been one of the most powerful classes in Diablo, and that’s no different for this game – at least in the beta. It’s a returning class along with Barbarians and is quite similar to Sorcerers. They can inflict damage from long-range, and thanks to the public beta, fans were able to get a taste of the class before the game is released in June this year.

The best Necromancer builds emphasize long-range combat combined with a troop of Skeletal Warriors, Mages, and even the Golem. The undead army does all the melee damage to enemies while Necromancers use magic and spells to drain all their health from a range.

If you’re looking to become a custodian of the balance between life and death, here are some of the best Necromancer builds to survive the legions of Hell in Diablo 4.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Basic skills are always available to use.

How to use the Necromancer in Diablo 4: Is the Necromancer good?

Unlike the other classes in Diablo 4, the main objective of the Necromancer class is to use death as its primary weapon and inflict damage on its enemies from a range. As we mentioned earlier, it can summon corpses and cast Bone, Blood, or Shadow skills to wear down enemies over time. As a matter of fact, Necromancer is suitable for both solo and multiplayer plays.

So, the answer is a definite yes! Although the game is still in beta, the Necromancer class will continue to be one of the fan favorites with the latest iteration of Diablo. However, only time will tell if the class becomes more balanced once it releases in June this year.

Diablo 4 Necromancer skill overview

Here’s a complete breakdown of every Necromancer’s skills – that is Basic, Core, Corpse and Macabre, Curse, Ultimate skills, and some Key Passives:

Necromancer Basic Skills

You can cast Basic Skills every time as they’re always available. The only downside is they deal less damage but are quite essential to regenerate Essence.

Bone Splinters : This skill shoots three boney shots that deal light damage to the enemies while gaining 1 Essence in return each time an enemy is hit by the Splinters. Enhanced Bone Splinters : Enhanced Bone Splitters have a 30% chance of generating two additional shots if you have 50 Essence or more. Acolyte’s Bone Splinters : The same cast of Bone Splinters gives a four-second 8% Critical Strike Chance if you manage to hit the same enemy three times non-stop. Initiate’s Bone Splinters : Initiate’s Bone Splinters has a 20% chance per hit to make enemies vulnerable for two seconds .

Decompose : The Decompose skill forms a usable corpse that can deal damage per second. Enhanced Decompose : Enhanced Decompose gives you 10 Essence if an enemy dies while being Decomposed. Acolyte’s Decompose : Additional 10% damage to enemies if Decomposed. Initiate’s Decompose : Decomposed enemies get slowed down by 30% .

Hemorrhage : It has a 20% chance of forming Blood Orbs after killing an enemy, healing 15% of your max health. Enhanced Hemorrhage : Enhanced Decompose gives you 10 Essence if an enemy dies while being Decomposed. Acolyte’s Hemorrhage : Grants a 20% attack speed if you have more than 80% of your health. Initiate’s Hemorrhage : Fortify 1.6% Base Life each time you hit an enemy. This bonus keeps on increasing when you land more hits.

Reap : This basic skill hit enemies using a scythe, which further increases Damage Reduction. Enhanced Reap : Enhanced Decompose gives you 10 Essence if an enemy dies while being Decomposed. Acolyte’s Reap : Grants a 30% attack speed for three seconds if an enemy dies within two seconds using the Reap skill. Initiate’s Reap : This kills enemies having less than 5% life instantly (doesn’t work on bosses or other players though).

Necromancer Core Skills

The Core skills get unlocked once you have spent two skill points. These skills unleash attacks much more powerful but you need to spend some Essence to use them.

Blight : Casting Blight requires 25 Essence . Upon casting, the skill unleashes a blight that deals damage to enemies and leaves a defiled area behind. Enhanced Blight : Enemies slowed down by 25% when you use Enhanced Blight. Paranormal Blight : There is a 30% chance of immobilizing enemies for 1.5 seconds straight. Supernatural Blight : Enemies within Blight take 15% more damage from you as well as your minions.

Blood Lance : Costing 10 Essence , it shoots a lance that stays around enemies for three seconds and damages each. Enhanced Blood Lance : Enhanced Blood Lance pierces through enemies that are lanced, dealing 15% reduced damage. Paranormal Blood Lance : Cost is reduced by 2 Essence and gives 15% attack speed when two enemies or a boss are lanced. Supernatural Blood Lance : Casting Blood Lance eight times straight will overpower the ninth cast, and a Blood Orb will spawn upon first hit on an enemy.

: Costing , it shoots a lance that stays around enemies for three seconds and damages each. Blood Surge : Blood Surge costs 30 Essence , draws blood from enemies, and releases a blood nova. As the health of the enemies gets drained, the blood nova’s damage increases by 10% and can go all the way up to 50%. Enhanced Blood Surge : Recovers 2.5% of your max health, and an additional 2.5% if you draw blood from four or more enemies at once. Paranormal Blood Surge : Helps you gain a stack of Overwhelming Blood when an enemy is hit by your Blood Nova. Once you collect five such stacks, your next Blood Surge will get overpowered. Supernatural Blood Surge : Each time your Blood Nova hits an enemy, 1% of your Base Life gets fortified. Supernatural Blood Surge deals 20% more damage when more than 50% of your Base Life is fortified.

: Blood Surge costs , draws blood from enemies, and releases a blood nova. As the health of the enemies gets drained, the blood nova’s damage increases by 10% and can go all the way up to 50%. Bone Spear : Costing 25 Essence , a bone spear appears from the ground that can pierce through enemies, dealing damage in return. Enhanced Bone Spear : When destroyed, the bone spear breaks into three bone shards and each of these shards deals damage. Paranormal Bone Spear : There’s a 5% more chance of a Critical Strike. If the Strike lands, two more bone shards will be fired. Supernatural Bone Spear : Can apply Vulnerable on enemies for three seconds.

: Costing , a bone spear appears from the ground that can pierce through enemies, dealing damage in return. Sever : Costs 20 Essence , a specter charges forward, attacks using a scythe, and returns back to you. Enhanced Sever : Every enemy in Sever’s path gets an additional 25% of initial damage. Paranormal Sever : Every fourth cast applies Vulnerable for two seconds. Supernatural Sever : When cast, each minion deals 2% increased damage.

: Costs , a specter charges forward, attacks using a scythe, and returns back to you.

Blizzard Entertainment Blight has the ability to slow down enemies.

Necromancer Corpse/Macabre Skills

The Corpse/Macabre skills are unlocked after spending six skill points. These skills increase the defensive abilities of the Necromancer.

Blood Mist : Makes Necromancer immune for three seconds straight. It also slows down your movement by 20% and partially heals you while dealing damage to enemies. Enhanced Blood Mist : The cooldown of the Blood Mist will reduce by two seconds if you cast a spell that can Overpower. Dreadful Blood Mist : Every time it hits an enemy, it fortifies 0.5% of your Base Life. Ghastly Blood Mist : A Corpse is left behind every second.

: Makes Necromancer immune for three seconds straight. It also slows down your movement by 20% and partially heals you while dealing damage to enemies. Bone Prison : A boney cage is made surrounding a target area for six seconds. Enhanced Bone Prison : You gain 15 Essence if an enemy is trapped inside the Bone Prison. An additional 5 Essence is also rewarded for every enemy trapped after. Dreadful Bone Prison : Every enemy trapped by Bone Prison fortifies for 5% Base Life. Ghastly Bone Prison : Enemies inside the Bone Prison become vulnerable.

: A boney cage is made surrounding a target area for six seconds. Corpse Explosion : A corpse gets exploded that deals damage to the surrounding enemies. Enhanced Corpse Explosion : The radius increases by 15%. Blighted Corpse Explosion : Instead of an explosion, the Corpse Explosion becomes a Darkness skill, releasing miasma that deals Shadow Damage over six seconds. Plagued Corpse Explosion : An additional 10% increased damage on slowed, stunned, and vulnerable enemies.

: A corpse gets exploded that deals damage to the surrounding enemies.

Necromancer Curse Skills

Necromancer’s Curse Skills are unlocked after you’ve spent 11 skill points.

Decrepify : Costing 10 Essence , Decrepify curses a target area, and enemies within that area get slowed down by 40% while dealing 20% less damage for 10 seconds. Enhanced Decrepify : It has a 10% chance to Stun enemies for two seconds. Abhorrent Decrepify : Has a 15% chance to reduce cooldowns by one second after hitting. Horrid Decrepify : Afflicted enemies less than 10% of their health are killed instantly. However, this doesn’t work on bosses.

: Costing , Decrepify curses a target area, and enemies within that area get slowed down by 40% while dealing 20% less damage for 10 seconds. Iron Maiden : Costs 10 Essence and it also curses a target area. Enemies that are affected by Iron Maiden take additional damage when they are hit. Enhanced Iron Maiden : Iron Maiden doesn’t cost Essence anymore but rewards you five in return. Abhorrent Iron Maiden : When the afflicted enemy dies, 5% of your max health regenerates. Horrid Iron Maiden : Damage increases by 15% if at least three enemies are affected by Iron Maiden.

: Costs and it also curses a target area. Enemies that are affected by Iron Maiden take additional damage when they are hit.

Necromancer Corpse/Macabre Skills

These are the second group of either Corpse or Macabre Skills and get unlocked after spending 16 skill points.

Bone Spirit : Costing all of your Essence, a Bone Spirit is cast that seeks enemies and explodes on contact. It deals an insane amount of damage and the intensity of the damage depends on how much remaining Essence you’ve spent. Enhanced Bone Spirit : When the Bone Spirit critically hits, the cooldown decreases by six seconds. Dreadful Bone Spirit : 30 Essence gets generated over four seconds if the Bone Spirit hits an enemy. Ghastly Bone Spirit : An additional 10% Critical Strike chance.

: Costing all of your Essence, a Bone Spirit is cast that seeks enemies and explodes on contact. It deals an insane amount of damage and the intensity of the damage depends on how much remaining Essence you’ve spent. Corpse Tendrils : Tendrils come out of a corpse that pulls enemies, inflict damage, and stun them for three seconds. Enhanced Corpse Tendrils : Enemies in the range of the Tendrils are slowed down by 50%. Blighted Corpse Tendrils : There is a 20% chance of damaged enemies dropping a Blood Orb. Plagued Corpse Tendrils : Enemies become Vulnerable for three seconds when damaged by Corpse Tendrils.

: Tendrils come out of a corpse that pulls enemies, inflict damage, and stun them for three seconds.

Blizzard Entertainment Plagued Corpse Explosion deals additional damage to enemies.

Necromancer Ultimate Skills

The Ultimate skills are undoubtedly the best, deal the maximum damage, and get unlocked after you’ve spent 23 skill points.

Army of the Dead : An army of skeletons emerges for seven seconds and explodes near enemies. Prime Army of the Dead : There is a 15% chance of a Corpse being left behind after the explosion of the skeletons. Supreme Army of the Dead : It raises both Skeletal Warriors and Mages.

: An army of skeletons emerges for seven seconds and explodes near enemies. Blood Wave : A tidal wave is created that knocks back enemies and deals damage at the same time. Prime Blood Wave : It slows down enemies for four seconds by 50%. Supreme Blood Wave : Generates three Blood Orbs as it travels.

: A tidal wave is created that knocks back enemies and deals damage at the same time. Bone Storm : A bone storm appears and deals damage to enemies over 10 seconds. Prime Bone Storm : When it is active, the Damage Reduction is increased by 15%. Supreme Bone Storm : Chance of a Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20%.

: A bone storm appears and deals damage to enemies over 10 seconds.

Best Necromancer build

As Diablo 4 is only in its beta stage, many builds haven’t been discovered yet. However, the Skeleton Army Necromancer build has gained some traction during the beta period.

That’s why we recommend you focus on learning and upgrading the following skills to take advantage of this build:

Bone Spear

Enhanced Bone Splinters

Skeletal Warrior Mastery

Bone Prison

Iron Maiden

Skeletal Sage Mastery

Serration

Supreme Bone Storm

Learning these skills will give you enough room to summon skeletons, use spells, and attack from a range. Your minions would also get an attack boost with these skills equipped.

Alternative Necromancer build

For an alternative Necromancer build, you could use Corpse Tendrils and Corpse Explosion as these skills also deal a ton of damage to the enemies. Blighted Corpse Tendrils can drop Blood Orbs which can be useful to recover some health while Corpse Explosion can inflict splash damage on the enemies.

That wraps up everything we know about the best Necromancer build in Diablo 4, and if anything changes, we’ll be sure to update our build. So, do check back regularly.

So, there you have it — those are some of the best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4. If you want to know about more class builds and the game in general, be sure to check our other guides and content:

