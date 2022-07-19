Best Diablo Immortal Wizard Builds: Season 2

Sam Smith . 41 minutes ago

The Wizard is the traditional magic and elemental spell caster in the Diablo series. Here are the best Diablo Immortal Wizard builds for Season 2.

If we include the Sorcerer and Sorceress from the original Diablo and Diablo 2, then the Wizard class has been scorching, zapping, and freezing demons since the very beginnings of the series. This caster class underwent somewhat of a rebrand in Diablo 3 and now returns in Diablo Immortal – a game available on mobile platforms and PC.

The question is though, with various spells at their disposal, which Wizard build should you choose in Diablo Immortal – and which are the most effective in Season 2? Below we’ll reveal the best Wizard builds in Diablo Immortal this Season, and how to craft them.

Blizzard Entertainment The Wizard is the classic elemental caster in Diablo Immortal.

Is the Wizard right for me?

The Wizard is your standard spell-slinger in Diablo Immortal, a traditional magic user that utilizes the power of fire, ice, and lightning to smite their foes. They are glass cannons that are deadly from a distance but vulnerable up close.

This character class doesn’t use weapons like swords and shields, instead, they’re more likely to equip a wand or a staff. They do use armor, but they’re most likely to use light gear so that they can stay mobile and blast their enemies from afar.

If you’re the type of player that gravitates to magic users in most RPGs then the Wizard class will be for you.

Is the Wizard good this Season?

The Wizard is kind of middle of the road in Season 2 of Diablo Immortal, scoring an A rank in PVE and an A rank in PVP.

This is perfectly respectable, meaning that the Wizard is a solid choice this Season, just means they fall slightly short of the much coveted S Tier. On the other hand, they’re still ahead of those in the B Tier.

Remember this could change by the time next season rolls around.

Here are the two best Wizard builds doing all the damage to Diablo’s monsters – and their fellow heroes.

Best Monk Diablo Immortal build (Season 2)

First up is the best PVE Wizard build you can use in Diablo Immortal Season 2, the Firestorm Battlemage build which makes use of a range of different elemental skills, despite the name

However, it also uses a variety of other skills. Here’s how to put the build together:

Attributes

When leveling your Wizard for the Firestorm Battlemage build, focus your points primarily on Intelligence and Fortitude first. Fortitude is essential to your defense and your ability to penetrate the armor of your enemies. Vitality should also be leveled significantly to make sure you can withstand damage from enemies.

Willpower will level your Potency as well as increase your Resistances, so make sure this stat gets some love too, especially once you start reaching the harder parts of the game. Strength is less important for this build, so you can mostly ignore it.

Skills

For the Firestorm Battlemage build, you’ll want to focus first on the Magic Missile skill first and upgrade it to Ice Missile as soon as possible. This will allow you to use a powerful basic attack that can significantly damage enemies from a distance, the chance to freeze them will also buy you some time to ready your bigger attacks.

You can use Lightnight Nova from level three, so make good use of it, along with Magic Missile. You can then add Teleport to your arsenal at level 18 to help you get away from powerful enemies whenever you need to.

When you reach level 20, add Arcane Wind to your repertoire. This will allow you to inflict decent damage and crowd control at the same time. You should also begin to use Disintegrate at level 28 to mix it up a bit.

Once you hit level 41, you can then start using Meteor to blast enemies into oblivion, then let it cool down and use it again. Used alongside Teleport and Arcane Wind, this is a deadly combination for the Wizard.

Of course, feel free to experiment with other spells too, but we have the best results with this selection of moves.

Gear

The gear you use can have a very positive impact on your Wizard’s skills, so you should seek out and equip the following gear.

Head – Lyan’s Resonant Wisdom

Shoulders – Shoulders of the Cataclysm

Chest – Starcaller’s Drapery

Legs – Riftdancer’s Stride

Main Hand Weapon – Windshaper

Off Hand Weapon – The Siphon

When it comes to rings, amulets, and other gear, seek out the Issatar Imbued set (same gear as the Monk). This will buff several of your spells and cause you to do more damage.

Blizzard Entertainment Wizards can cast fire, ice, and lightning spells against Diablo’s minions.

Diablo Immortal PVP Wizard build

If you’re choosing a Wizard to torch other Diablo Immortal players in PVP, then we’d recommend making some modifications to the above build, opting for a standard Battlemage loadout instead.

For this build, follow a similar path but replace Arcane Wind with Scorch to do more targeted damage. Using Ice Armor will also help defend you against the more tanky character classes Diablo Immortal has to offer.

For more information about this build check out this resource.

So there you have it, the best Wizard builds in Diablo Immortal for Season 2. For more Diablo Immortal content, check out some of our guides below:

