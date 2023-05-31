Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire?

Followers and mercenaries have been a major part of the Diablo series, but does Diablo 4 feature any kind of follower system? Here’s what you need to know.

Ever since we summoned our first Golem from a spellbook in Diablo 1, it’s been fun to fight alongside AI companions in the series. In fact, followers have become a staple in the Diablo franchise, with each game pushing the envelope further.

However, Diablo 4 makes many changes to the series, placing more focus on multiplayer, open-world design, and live service elements than earlier entries. Here’s what you need to know about how Diablo 4’s follower system, and how it’s different from what’s come before.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment You can become quite attached to your mercenary in Diablo 2.

Mercenaries and followers in Diablo

In Diablo 2, players could hire mercenaries to aid them in battle, equipping them with armor and weapons to keep them protected and prepared to face the forces of Hell.

Each town offered a different style of warrior and certain classes benefited from some mercenaries’ combat abilities more than others. For example, the more fragile Sorceress was well served by hiring a powerful Barbarian to rush into combat while she pelted demons with spells from afar. On the other hand, classes that favored close-quarter combat benefitted more from a mercenary who could provide them with ranged or elemental support.

Article continues after ad

In Diablo 3, mercenaries were replaced by full-time followers who each had their own storylines, unique abilities, and fighting styles. The player character met the Templar, Scoundrel, and Enchantress during the first Act of Diablo 3. They then joined their party as companions on their quest. Based on their abilities and personalities, every follower had a unique set of dialog when paired with each of the Diablo 3 character classes.

The Crusader class shares a lot of the same values and abilities as the Templar, so they get along on well. The same goes for the Wizard and the Enchantress. However, classes like the Necromancer have little to say to characters like the Scoundrel, at least at first. In time, every class becomes fast friends with all three of the followers, but the fun is in the journey – and listening to their hilarious banter.

Article continues after ad

Like in Diablo 2, certain follower combat styles suit different classes. Barbarians and Crusaders benefit from ranged or elemental support from the Scoundrel or Enchantress, while more magic-focused classes will find the tanky Templar a useful combat buddy. It can be fun to pair classes with followers that compliment their style or offer something that’s otherwise lacking.

Blizzard Entertainment The Enchantress, Templar, and Scoundrel are all helpful followers in Diablo 3.

Followers in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 abandons the follower system from Diablo 3 and also doesn’t include any mercenaries for hire either. This may be disappointing to fans of these mechanics from earlier Diablo games – but they could be added at a later date.

Article continues after ad

However, Diablo 4 does contain followers, but these are mostly characters who join the player during storyline missions rather than hirelings or permanent party members. Leah was an example of this from Diablo 3, however, in Diablo 4 this system is used much more frequently than in previous games.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The devs have ensured that many storyline quests feature a companion, while some feature two or even three. This helps support the player in combat and keeps the exposition flowing while players delve deep into dungeons.

Article continues after ad

This new system doesn’t feel as tactical or refined as it did in Diablo 3, but Diablo 4 is much more focused on co-op and players will be encouraged to form parties with other heroes exploring the world, rather than NPCs.

It remains to be seen if the follower system will be added later in Diablo 4’s life cycle, but due to the game’s design, it would risk making it too easy. Also, the banter between characters provided levity in Diablo 3, whereas Diablo 4’s open world is going for a much more desolate and grimdark approach, so such banter could undermine this.

Article continues after ad

If you want more Diablo 4 content, be sure to check our other guides below:

All Diablo 4 beta rewards & how to unlock them | Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | How to get Diablo 4 beta wolf pet cosmetic | Diablo 4 system requirements | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions & is it pay to win? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Diablo 4: Who is Tyrael? | Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC? | Will Diablo 4 beta progress carry over to the full game?