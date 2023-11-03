Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion will uncover the fate of Mephisto

During BlizzCon 2023’s opening ceremony, Diablo 4 developers unveiled the ARPG’s first paid expansion – Vessel of Hatred – which launches in 2024.

The community’s interest in Diablo 4’s next chapter has grown exponentially since its release this summer. Notably, a post-credits scene for the story campaign teased the return of Mephisto, one of the universe’s Prime Evils.

As the father of Lilith, he played an integral role in the Diablo 4 campaign. But how else will he fit into the larger narrative in the future?

Rumors and leaks have attempted to answer that very question for the last several months. Fortunately, Blizzard just offered the smallest hint of an answer.

Vessel of Hatred is the first expansion for Diablo 4

Partway through the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony, Production Directors Tiffany Wat and Chris Wilson unveiled Vessel of Hatred. The all-new expansion is “super early” in development, with a separate Diablo team leading the charge.

According to Wat, this DLC release will showcase how “hatred’s influence continues to consume Sanctuary.” Players have quite the wait ahead of them, though, since Vessel of Hatred won’t be available until late 2024.

At the very least, the developers shared a teaser trailer, narrated by the Lord of Hatred himself, Mephisto.

Naturally, at the time of writing, details about the expansion are scarce. But it’s clear the story will follow after the events of Diablo 4, wherein Nyrelle took off with the Soulstone housing Mephisto’s essence.

Suffice it to say, all Hell may very well break loose once Vessel of Hatred launches in late 2024. After all, the new content promises players finally “learn the fate of Mephisto.”

The developers further confirmed that a new locale from Diablo 2 will be returning for the Diablo 4 expansion. In addition, fans can look forward to the arrival of a brand-new class. More information should surface next summer.