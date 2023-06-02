Diablo 4: Who are the Prime Evils? Diablo, Baal & Mephisto explained

The Prime Evils are the three main villains of the Diablo series, but what are they? Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Evils in Diablo 4.

In the world of Diablo, the three Prime Evils are always lurking in the background. These demonic lords of the Burning Hells are locked in a bitter war against the High Heavens (and often each other) with humanity stuck in the middle. The Prime Evils have invaded Sanctuary, the human world in the series, many times, but they are always defeated and cast back to Hell.

The problem is, they can’t be killed, only banished and imprisoned. So, the rise of the Prime Evils is a constant threat looming over the head of humankind and the angels themselves. As the release of Diablo 4 gets closer, here’s a breakdown of each of the Prime Evils: Mephisto, Baal, and finally, the Lord of Terror – Diablo himself.

Mephisto: The Lord of Hatred

Blizzard Entertainment Mephisto was a powerful boss in Diablo 2.

Out of the three Lords of Hell, Mephisto is the one we’ve seen the least. Diablo is usually the primary antagonist of the series, and Baal also had his time to shine in the final act of Diablo 2, after both his brothers had already been defeated. But when it comes to Mephisto, he only served as the boss of Act 3 in Diablo 2 before being imprisoned back in Soulstone. He had only walked the world for a brief period of time before the heroes caught up to him and ended his plans.

The Lord of Hatred was referenced in Diablo 3, but never seen. Instead, Diablo absorbed him and Baal to make himself ‘The Prime Evil.’ However, Diablo’s defeat at the end of Diablo 3 released Mephisto from the stone and he was cast back to Hell. In Diablo 4, the main villain is the demon Lilith who also happens to be Mephisto’s daughter, meaning her demonic father is likely to play a key role in Blizzard’s next entry.

Mephisto once banished Lilith from Hell after she betrayed him by releasing the angel Inarius from his prison. Lilith and Inarius would then create Sanctuary as a place to escape the Eternal Conflict between angels and demons and their Nephelem children would eventually evolve into humanity. Whatever Lilith’s plans are now she’s returned, her estranged father is bound to be on her hit list.

Mephisto is considered the weakest but most devious of the Prime Evils, usually falling in line behind Diablo while plotting his own agenda. He often appears to mortals in the form of an injured wolf, trying to tempt them into some act of hatred.

Baal: The Lord of Destruction

Blizzard Entertainment Baal attempts to finish what his brothers started.

Baal is the Lord of Destruction and serves as the primary antagonist of Act V of Diablo 2. This is after his brothers have already been defeated and trapped inside Soulstones. Before this, he is released from his prison by Diablo, and the demonic brothers then trap the angel Tyrael in Baal’s place.

Baal had been imprisoned inside a Soulstone embedded into the flesh of a powerful sorcerer called Tal Rasha who would attempt to contain the Lord of Destruction within himself for all eternity. He successfully kept Baal contained but went mad from the various tortures the demon inflicted on him from within. After his escape, Baal pretends to be Tyrael for a time and slays some of the angel’s allies before learning that his brothers have been defeated.

Finding himself the sole Prime Evil, Baal leads an army of demons against the Barbarian Highlands of Harrogoth in an effort to claim the Worldstone. By seizing this powerful object, Baal can reshape reality to his whim, but he is stopped by the same heroes who defeated Diablo. The Worldstone is then shattered by Tyreal to prevent it from falling into demonic hands.

Baal is absent from Diablo 3 as he is still trapped inside a Soulstone. However, his essence is absorbed by Diablo when the Lord of Terror becomes ‘The Prime Evil’ and uses his new powers to attack the High Heavens. Baal is released from Diablo’s control once his brother is defeated and presumably banished back to Hell.

Diablo: The Lord of Terror

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo is the most powerful of the Prime Evils.

Diablo is the ultimate villain of the franchise and is essentially Satan in the world of Sanctuary. His main goal is to subjugate both Heaven and the human world, with all life bowing to him as overlord. He’s also the most powerful and patient of the Prime Evils, allowing the schemes of others to progress until he spots the best time to strike – even if it takes centuries, Diablo always has a plan to return from Hell.

In the first Diablo game, the Lord of Terror had been trapped beneath the Cathedral in Tristram before he possessed the body of a young prince called Albrecht and begin his corruption of Sanctuary. However, Albrecht’s brother, Aiden, and his allies would slay Diablo and trap him in a Soulstone, ending the threat. His brother gone, Aiden then embedded Diablo’s Soulstone in his own flesh to contain him but was gradually corrupted by the demon.

In Diablo 2, the Lord of Terror has managed to possess Aiden and travels Sanctuary, releasing both of his brothers and summoning Lesser Evils to do his bidding. Before he can launch an assault on the High Heavens, Diablo is found and defeated by a new band of heroes. However, Diablo had a contingency plan in place. In Aiden’s body, Diablo fathered a human daughter called Leah who he possesses in Diablo 3.

After then consuming the essence of both of his brothers (and the also defeated Lesser Evils), Diablo becomes ‘The Prime Evil’ and assaults Heaven in his new powerful form. He kills many angels but is eventually defeated by Nephalem, a human who has inherited the powers of both angels and demons due to their bloodline tracing back to Lilith and Inarius.

Diablo is likely no longer ‘The Prime Evil’, as he and his brothers will have been separated following his defeat. All three Lords of Hell will have been sent back to the void, where they will eventually respawn in Hell – before plotting the downfall of Sanctuary anew.

