Diablo 4 Season 2: Release window, seasonal reset, rumors

Even though there is still time to go yet, Diablo 4 Season 2 will be here before you know it. With that being said, let’s see what Blizzard is cooking up as players prepare themself for more calamity-inducing content arriving in Sanctuary.

While fully-fledged Diablo 4 DLC could be a while still, the devs are still hard at work maintaining all the changes made by Diablo 4 Season 1. This means they’re very busy as a lot of adjustments were made with the massive Season 1 patch. Don’t expect anything like the Season 1 changes though as the devs have said that it was too much!

Article continues after ad

However, to maintain player interest and make toiling in the lands betwixt the High Heavens and Burnings Hell happier and less hellacious, Diablo 4 Season 2 will inevitably drop. To keep you up to date, our S2 hub for the game should fill you in on some of the season’s early details including a possible start date.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment

Officially, Diablo 4 Season 2 does not have a start date locked in.

If we extrapolate the data though, we can see that Season 1 is expected to last a full three months. The devs have also confirmed that the current season will end in October too – with a gameplay video for S1 suggesting that the first season will finish on October 9, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, this could be a placeholder.

Using other live service games, previous Diablo 3 seasons as an example, along with current rumors, it seems we could be looking at October 26, 2023, as the possible start date for Diablo 4 Season 2.

Take this with a pinch of salt though. We’re sure we’ll get updates in the near future to clarify these details.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Diablo 4 Season 2: Gameplay changes

Not too much has been confirmed for Diablo 4 Season 2, but we do two things: we won’t be getting the sheer number of changes that Season 1 had – a lesson that even other game devs have taken to heart. Also, we know that Blizzard will be addressing Resistances in S2.

Article continues after ad

They will be amending “inferior” and “subpar” Resistances in Diablo 4 Season 2 and it looks like this will be taking place in the second season.

Will Diablo 4 Season 2 have a seasonal reset

As with Season 1, expect a complete seasonal reset once more in Diablo 4 Season 2.

Once again, any characters from the main game will not be wiped. However, to enjoy the new seasonal content you will need to make a new character.

That’s all for Diablo 4 Season 2 and the early information surrounding it. Make sure you keep checking back for the latest developments and details. For more on the RPG, take a look at our other guides:

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4 review