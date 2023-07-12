Diablo 4 Seasons vs. Expansions explained: Do you need to start a new character?

Diablo 4 Season 1 has proved controversial, however, some players are misunderstanding how they work, especially when it comes to starting a new character or the difference between seasons and expansions.

After spending many hours reaching the endgame and perfecting your build in Diablo 4, only then to be told you’ll need to start again to take part in Season 1 has come as a bit of a slap in the face to some players. This is understandable, but in truth, it’s not that simple, and it’s a system that has been in place since Diablo 2.

It’s not all doom and gloom either, there are plenty of advantages to starting a new character in Diablo 4. Below, we’ll also explain the difference between seasons and expansions/DLC in the game, as some fans are concerned that they’ll need to start a new character to continue the story.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Lilith will still be a factor in Diablo 4 Season 1.

Do I need to start a new character in Season 1?

Yes, you will need to start a new character in Diablo 4 to take part in Season 1. These are known as Seasonal Characters and they arguably have more opportunities than regular characters, depending on the season and what it entails.

Once a season ends, you don’t lose your character. They just become regular characters, but they get to keep all the rewards and upgrades you unlocked while the season was active. So, if you’re already planning on playing as another class in Season 1, then each subsequent season represents the perfect opportunity to do so.

If you played through the game at launch with the powerful Sorcerer, but now fancy a more hack-and-slash approach, why not try the Barbarian? Or if you’re curious about what it’s like to field a squad of undead minions, give the Necromancer a try. Seasons are a great chance to check out a new class and try something new, and you’ll be able to reach endgame relatively quickly by engaging in new and exciting challenges.

Remember, if you’ve played through the campaign and don’t fancy doing so again, you can always skip this when starting a new character in Season 1 and jump straight into the endgame and seasonal content.

Just be aware that you’ll still need to build up your character to endgame levels (40 to 50) and won’t be able to take advantage of the rewards the campaign offers, but you’ll save yourself a ton of time. It’s important to point out that you’ll need to have beaten the main campaign at least once to unlock the skip feature.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Season 1 will let you skip the campaign.

How seasons work in Diablo 4

Seasons in Diablo 4 are not story/campaign expansions, they are mostly just extra activities that offer some fun new ways to build your character, either in endgame or by adding a new flavor to the existing campaign. They tend to come alongside a new Battle Pass, some new cosmetic items, some novel gameplay adjustments, and some new bosses to slay.

They are also completely optional and once a season is over, some of its various gimmicks will either be carried over to the main game, return in later seasons, or disappear completely. This process will repeat at the start of the next season. Those expecting to learn where the story goes next in Diablo 4 Season 1 will be disappointed, this is not what seasons are for – but it is what expansions are for.

What are expansions in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is expected to have expansions like Diablo 1, 2, and 3. These expansions will not only continue the story, but they’ll also likely offer new areas to explore, provide even bigger bosses to kill, and feature new/returning character classes. Unlike seasons, expansion packs won’t force you to start a new character, instead, you’ll be able to use the characters you already have, be they seasonal or not.

Diablo 2 had one big expansion called The Lord of Destruction, this provided an entirely new Act in the campaign including a new hub and many more dungeons to explore. It also continued the story after Diablo’s defeat, focusing on his brother Baal as the main antagonist. The expansion also introduced the Assassin and Druid class who were playable in all five Acts – and in the seasonal content known as Ladders mode.

Diablo 3’s main expansion was called Reaper of Souls and also took place after Diablo’s defeat in the main story. It too offered a new fifth Act and a new enemy to fight. The game had subsequent DLCs each adding the Crusader and Necromancer character classes to the game, while seasons continued alongside them.

We expect Diablo 4 will do something similar and that players should understand that there is a difference between seasons and expansions in Diablo 4. These are two very separate and different things, but will also work in tandem with each other. Essentially, expect every season that releases after an expansion to incorporate its various elements going forward.

