Best Diablo 4 Rogue builds

Diablo’s 4 Rogue has a variety of ranged and melee options, giving it playstyle flexibility unlike other classes. Knowing which skills to opt for and how to build is essential to your survival.

The first Diablo 4 beta gave us a testing ground for some of the classes coming to Diablo 4, and now the public beta is upon us. Rogue certainly isn’t a new class to the series, but it was entirely omitted in the series’ third entry. Demon Hunter has replaced the Rogue class in more recent entries, making this the first new Rogue class since Diablo 2.

If you’re looking to get that Demon Hunter-esque ranged playstyle with bows, traps, smoke bombs and dodge rolls, then you’ll be able to play like that. But there’s also a stealthy assassin playstyle that can work with the right stats, one that focuses on high single-target damage. Some players even mix and match abilities to find a happy medium between the two playstyles.

Figuring out which playstyle is for you is up to personal preference, but knowing which skills to spec into for the most damage is essential. Here are the best Rogue builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

How to use Rogue in Diablo 4: Is Rogue worth playing?

While there’s still plenty to be discovered in Diablo 4 and the beta is only a small slice of the game, Rogue seems to be much better when you’re running a build based primarily around ranged attacks. It may not have the same raw DPS output as Sorcerer’s best builds, but the added safety of mobility options, stealth, and various types of damage mitigation make Rogue a solid choice.

With the help of yet undiscovered legendary items and skill combinations, there may be a full melee build worth playing. For now, though, Barbarian seems like the better choice for players with an itch for doing damage up-close.

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Rogue Skill Overview

Rogue Basic Skills

Blade Shift : Quickly stab your victim for 15% damage and shift, allowing you to move freely through enemies for 3 seconds. Enhanced Blade Shift : Damaging an enemy with Blade Shift grants 5% Movement Speed while Blade Shift is active, up to 20%. Primary Blade Shift : While Blade shift is active, you gain 15% to all non-physical resistances and reduce the duration of incoming control impairing effects by 20% Fundamental Blade Shift: Moving through enemies while Blade Shift is active refreshes its duration. After moving through enemies 5 times, your next Blade Shift will Daze enemies for 2 seconds.

: Quickly stab your victim for 15% damage and shift, allowing you to move freely through enemies for 3 seconds.

Forceful Arrow: Fire a powerful arrow at an enemy, dealing 20] damage. Every third cast makes the enemy Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Enhanced Forceful Arrow: Every third cast of Forecful Arrow has a 15% increased crit chance Primary Forceful Arrow: Forceful Arrow pierces through vulnerable enemies

Fire a powerful arrow at an enemy, dealing 20] damage. Every third cast makes the enemy Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Heartseeker: Fire an arrow that seeks an enemy, dealing 22% damage and increasing your crit chance against them by 3% for 4 seconds, up to 15%. Enhanced Heartseeker: When Heartseeker crits, gain 8% attack speed for 4 seconds. Double this bonus if the enemy is vulnerable. Primary Heartseeker: Heartseeker ricochets to an additional enemy, dealing 30% of the original damage. Fundamental Heartseeker: Heartseeker increases the crit damage the enemy takes from you by 5% for 4 seconds, up to 25%.

Fire an arrow that seeks an enemy, dealing 22% damage and increasing your crit chance against them by 3% for 4 seconds, up to 15%.

Invigorating Strike: Melee attack an enemy, dealing 23% damage, increasing your Energy Regeneration by 20% for 3 seconds. Enhanced Invigorating Strike: Damaging a Crowd Controlled or Injured enemy with Invigorating Strike increases its Energy Regeneration bonus to 30%. Primary Invigorating Strike: Invigorating Strike additionally grants 8% Lucky Hit Chance. Hitting a Crowd Controlled or Injured enemy increases this bonus to 16%. Fundamental Invigorating Strike: Hitting an enemy with Invigorating Strike while you are below 50% Energy makes them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Melee attack an enemy, dealing 23% damage, increasing your Energy Regeneration by 20% for 3 seconds.

Puncture: Throw blades a short distance, dealing 21% damage. Every third cast Slows enemies by 20% for 2 seconds. Crits will always Slow. Enhanced Puncture: Gain 2 Energy when Puncture damages a Crowd Controlled Enemy. Primary Puncture: Every 3rd cast of Puncture will also ricochet up to 2 times. Crits will always ricochet. Fundamental Puncture: Puncture now throws 3 blades in a spread, each dealing 35% of its Base damage. Hitting an enemy with at least 2 blades at once makes them Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Throw blades a short distance, dealing 21% damage. Every third cast Slows enemies by 20% for 2 seconds. Crits will always Slow.

Rogue Core Skills

Barrage: Unleash a barrage of 5 arrows that expands outwards, each dealing 21% damage. Each arrow has a 20% chance to ricochet off an enemy up to 1 time. Ricochets deal 40% of an arrow’s Base damage. Enhanced Barrage: Barrage’s ricochet chance is increased to 100% for arrows that damage a Vulnerable enemy or crit any enemy. Improved Barrage: Every 3rd cast of Barrage makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Advanced Barrage: Whenever a single cast of Barrage ricochets at least 4 times, your next cast gains 20% increased crit chance.

Unleash a barrage of 5 arrows that expands outwards, each dealing 21% damage. Each arrow has a 20% chance to ricochet off an enemy up to 1 time. Ricochets deal 40% of an arrow’s Base damage.

Flurry: Unleash a flurry of slashes and stabs, striking enemies in front of you 4 times and dealing a total of 60% damage to each. Enhanced Flurry: Each time Flurry damages a Crowd Controlled or 100% for arrows that damage a Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your max HP, up to 12% max HP per cast. Improved Flurry: If Flurry hits any vulnerable enemy it will make all enemies hit by that cast vulnerable for 3 seconds. Advanced Flurry: Evading through an enemy will cause your next Flurry to Stun enemies for 2.5 seconds.

Unleash a flurry of slashes and stabs, striking enemies in front of you 4 times and dealing a total of 60% damage to each.

Penetrating Shot: Fire an arrow that pierces all enemies in a line, dealing 70% damage. Enhanced Penetrating Shot: Penetrating Shot deals 20% increased damage per enemy it pierces. Improved Penetrating Shot: If Penetrating Shot damages at least 3 enemies, your next Penetrating Shot has a 20% increased Critical Strike Chance. Advanced Penetrating Shot: When cast with full Energy, Penetrating Shot will Slow all enemies it hits by 50% for 3 seconds. Elite enemies will also be Knocked Down for 1.5 seconds.

Fire an arrow that pierces all enemies in a line, dealing 70% damage.

Rapid Fire: Rapidly fire 5 arrows, each dealing 24% damage. Enhanced Rapid Fire: Each subsequent arrow from Rapid Fire has 5% increased Critical Strike Chance, up to 25% for the 5th arrow. Improved Rapid Fire: Gain 15 Energy per cast of Rapid Fire when it damages a vulnerable enemy. Advanced Rapid Fire: Rapid Fire deals 30% increased Critical Strike Damage for 3 seconds after you evade.

Rapidly fire 5 arrows, each dealing 24% damage.

Twisting Blades: Impale an enemy, dealing 57% damage and making them take 8% increased damage while impaled. After 1.5 seconds the blades return to you, piercing enemies for 74% damage. Enhanced Twisting Blades: Twisting Blades deals 30% increased damage when returning. Improved Twisting Blades: Enemies are immobilized and impaled with Twisting Blades. Advanced Twisting Blades: When your Twisted Blades return, you gain 10% Cooldown Reduction per enemy they passed through for 5 seconds, up to 30%.

Impale an enemy, dealing 57% damage and making them take 8% increased damage while impaled. After 1.5 seconds the blades return to you, piercing enemies for 74% damage.

Stutter Step (passive): Critically Striking an enemy grants 5% Movement Speed for 4 seconds.

Sturdy (passive): You gain 4% of Close Damage Reduction. Heal for 1% of your Maximum Life when you crit Close enemies.

You gain 4% of Close Damage Reduction.

Rogue Agility Skills

Caltrops: Leap backwards and throw caltrops on the ground, dealing 30% damage and Slowing enemies by 50%. Lasts 6 seconds. Enhanced Caltrops: Enemies take 3% increased damage from you each second they are in Caltrops. Methodical Caltrops: Caltrops now deals Cold damage and Chills enemies for 20% per second. Disciplined Caltrops: You have enemies for 5% crit chance against enemies inside your Caltrops. Double this amount against vulnerable enemies.

Leap backwards and throw caltrops on the ground, dealing 30% damage and Slowing enemies by 50%. Lasts 6 seconds.

Dash: Dash forward and slash enemies for 37% damage. Enhanced Dash: Enemies damaged by Dash take 20% increased crit damage from you for 5 seconds. Methodical Dash: Dealing damage to Crowd Controlled enemies with Dash reduces its Charge Cooldown by 0.5 seconds, up to 3 seconds per cast. Disciplined Dash: Dash Slows enemies it hits by 30% for 3 seconds. Any enemy already Slowed will be Dazed for 2 seconds.

Dash forward and slash enemies for 37% damage.

Shadow Step: Become Unstoppable and quickly move through the shadows to stab your victim from behind for 91% damage. Gain 50% increased Movement Speed for 2 seconds afterwards. Enhanced Shadow Step: Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step increases your crit chance against them by 8% for 3 seconds. Methodical Shadow Step: Enemies damaged by Shadow Step are stunned for 2 seconds. Disciplined Shadow Step: Shadow Step’s Cooldown is reduced by 3 seconds when it damages an enemy you haven’t hit with Shadow Step in the last 4 seconds.

Become Unstoppable and quickly move through the shadows to stab your victim from behind for 91% damage. Gain 50% increased Movement Speed for 2 seconds afterwards.

Rapid Gambits (passive): Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds when you Daze an enemy.

Rugged (passive): Gain 5% Damage Reduction against DoT effects. Reactive Defense: Gain 4.5% Damage Reduction while inflicted with Control Impairing Effects.

Gain 5% Damage Reduction against DoT effects.

Trick Attacks (passive): When you crit a Dazed enemy, they are Knocked Down for 0.5 seconds.

Weapon Mastery: Gain a bonus when attack based on weapon type: Daggers: 5% increased damage to Healthy enemies. Swords: 3% increased damage. Bows: 4% increased damage to vulnerable enemies. Crossbows: 5% increased crit damage.

Gain a bonus when attack based on weapon type:

Rogue Subterfuge Skills

Concealment: Vanish from sight, gaining an advanced form of Stealth for 4 seconds that will not be removed by taking damage. Concealment also makes you Unstoppable, grants 25% Movement Speed, and allows you to move freely through enemies for its duration. Using an attack Skill during Concealment will break Concealment. Enhanced Stealth: You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment. Countering Stealth: The Skill that breaks Concealment will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike. Subverting Stealth: The Skill that breaks Concealment makes enemies vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Vanish from sight, gaining an advanced form of Stealth for 4 seconds that will not be removed by taking damage. Concealment also makes you Unstoppable, grants 25% Movement Speed, and allows you to move freely through enemies for its duration. Using an attack Skill during Concealment will break Concealment.

Dark Shroud: Surround yourself with up to 5 protective shadows. Gain 8.0% Damage Reduction per active shadow. Each time you take direct damage, the damage is reduced and a shadow is consumed. Enhanced Dark Shroud: Dark Shroud’s shadows have a 10% chance to not be consumed. Countering Dark Shroud: While you have at least 2 active shadows from Dark Shroud, gain 10% crit chance. Subverting Dark Shroud: Each active shadow from Dark Shroud grants you 3% increased Movement Speed.

Surround yourself with up to 5 protective shadows. Gain 8.0% Damage Reduction per active shadow. Each time you take direct damage, the damage is reduced and a shadow is consumed.

Poison Trap: Place a trap that arms after 1.25 seconds. It activates when an enemy moves into range, applying 344% Poison damage over 9 seconds to enemies in the area. Enhanced Poison Trap: Poison Trap Knocks Down enemies for 1.5 seconds when it activates. Countering Poison Trap: Poison Trap has a 20% chance to reset your Imbuement Skill Cooldowns when activated. Subverting Poison Trap: You deal 10% increased Poison damage to enemies standing inside your Poison Trap.

Place a trap that arms after 1.25 seconds. It activates when an enemy moves into range, applying 344% Poison damage over 9 seconds to enemies in the area.

Smoke Grenade: Throw a smoky concoction at enemies that Dazes them for 4 seconds. Enhanced Smoke Grenade: Enemies affected by Smoke Grenade take 15% increased damage from you. Countering Smoke Grenade: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by Smoke Grenade has up to a 25% chance to reduce its Cooldown by 1 second, or by 2 seconds instead if the enemy is vulnerable. Subverting Smoke Grenade: If an enemy is Vulnerable, Slowed, or Chilled then Smoke Grenade will Daze them for 20% longer.

Throw a smoky concoction at enemies that Dazes them for 4 seconds.

Agile (passive): Using a Cooldown increases your Dodge Chance by 3% for 2 seconds.

Exploit (passive): You deal 6% increased damage to Healthy and Injured enemies. Malice: You deal 3% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.

You deal 6% increased damage to Healthy and Injured enemies.

Mending Obscurity (passive): While Stealthed, you Heal for 1% Maximum Life 1 per second.

Rogue Imbuement Skills:

Cold Imbuement: Imbue your weapons with frigid energies. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Cold damage and Chill enemies for 25% per hit. Enhanced Cold Imbuement: Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 30% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Blended Cold Imbuement: Critical Strikes with Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 20% chance to instantly Freeze enemies for 3 seconds. Mixed Cold Imbuement: Cold Imbued Skills deal 20% damage to Crowd Controlled enemies. Double this bonus against Frozen enemies.

Imbue your weapons with frigid energies. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Cold damage and Chill enemies for 25% per hit.

Frigid Finesse (passive): You deal 5% increased damage to Chilled enemies. This bonus increases to 10% against Frozen enemies. Chilling Weight: Chilled enemies have their Movement Speed further reduced by up to 10%.

You deal 5% increased damage to Chilled enemies. This bonus increases to 10% against Frozen enemies.

Poison Imbuement: Imbue your weapons with lethal poison. Your next 2 Imbueable skills deal Poison damage and apply 70% of their Base damage as additional Poisoning damage over 5 seconds. Enhanced Poison Imbuement: Poison Imbuement’s Poisoning Duration is increased by 1 second. Blended Poison Imbuement: Critical Strikes with Poison Imbued Skills deal 30% increased Poisoning damage. Mixed Poison Imbuement: Poison Imbued Skills have up to a 30% chance to apply double the amount of Poisoning damage over time.

Imbue your weapons with lethal poison. Your next 2 Imbueable skills deal Poison damage and apply 70% of their Base damage as additional Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.

Deadly Venom (passive): You deal 3% increased Poisoning damage. Alchemical Advantage: You gain 1% increased Attack Speed for each enemy you’ve Poisoned, up to 15%. Debilitating Toxins: Poisoned enemies deal 5% less damage.

You deal 3% increased Poisoning damage.

Shadow Imbuement: Imbue your weapons with festering shadows. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Shadow damage and infect enemies so that they explode for up 6 seconds. Infected enemies explode on death, dealing 40% damage to all surrounding enemies. If the infection expires before the enemy dies, it will deal 40% damage to only that enemy. Enhanced Shadow Imbuement: You have 25% increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement. Blended Shadow Imbuement: Shadow Imbuement’s primary explosion makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Mixed Shadow Imbuement: Enemies damaged by Shadow Imbuement Skills take 12% increased Non-Physical damage from you for 8 seconds.

Imbue your weapons with festering shadows. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Shadow damage and infect enemies so that they explode for up 6 seconds. Infected enemies explode on death, dealing 40% damage to all surrounding enemies. If the infection expires before the enemy dies, it will deal 40% damage to only that enemy.

Shadow Crash (passive): Shadow damage has up to a 10% chance to Stun for 0.5 seconds. Consuming Shadows: Each time you kill an enemy with Shadow Damage, you generate 10 Energy.

Shadow damage has up to a 10% chance to Stun for 0.5 seconds. Precision Imbuement (passive): Imbued Skills gain 5% increased Critical Strike Chance.

Rogue Ultimate Skills

Death Trap: Place a trap that arms after 1.25 seconds. It activates when an enemy moves within range, dealing a total of 250% damage to each enemy in the area. Prime Death Trap: Enemies are pulled into Death Trap when it activates. Supreme Death Trap: If Death Trap kills an enemy, its Cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds.

Place a trap that arms after 1.25 seconds. It activates when an enemy moves within range, dealing a total of 250% damage to each enemy in the area.

Rain of Arrows: Arrows rain down over a large area 2 times, each wave dealing 100% damage. Prime Rain of Arrows: Imbuement Skill effects applied by Rain of Arrows have 20% increased potency. Supreme Rain of Arrows: Rain of Arrows’ second wave Knocks Down enemies for 3 seconds.

Arrows rain down over a large area 2 times, each wave dealing 100% damage.

Shadow Clone: Your shadow mimicks your actions for 15 seconds and deals 60% of your damage. Prime Shadow Clone: You are Unstoppable for 5 seconds after casting Shadow Clones. Supreme Shadow Clone: Your Shadow Clone deals an additional 20% of your damage.

Your shadow mimicks your actions for 15 seconds and deals 60% of your damage.

Adrenaline Rush (passive): While moving, you gain 5% increased Energy Regeneration. Haste: While at or above 50% maximum Energy, gain 5% increased Movement Speed. While below 50% maximum Energy, gain 5% increased Attack Speed. Impetus: After moving 15 meters, your next attack deals 7% increased damage.

While moving, you gain 5% increased Energy Regeneration.

Aftermath (passive): After using an Ultimate Skill, restore 25 energy.

Innervation (passive): Up to a 10% chance to gain 8 Energy on-hit. Alchemist’s Fortune: Non-Physical damage you deal has a 5% increased Lucky Hit Chance. Second Wind: Every 100 Energy you spend grants you 5% increased Lucky Hit Chance for 5 seconds.

Up to a 10% chance to gain 8 Energy on-hit.

Trap Mastery (passive): When Poison Trap or Death Trap activates, you gain 4% increased Critical Strike Chance against Vulnerable and Crowd Controlled enemies for 4 seconds.

Key Passives

Close Quarters Combat (passive): Damaging a Close enemy with Marksman or Cutthroat Skills each grant a 10% Attack Speed bonus for 8 seconds. While both Attack Speed bonuses are active, you deal 20% increased damage against Crowd Controlled enemies.

Exposure (passive): Dealing direct damage to an enemy affected by a Trap Skill has up to a [25%] chance to: Reduce the active Cooldowns of your Trap Skills by 20% Drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal 40% total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.5 seconds

Dealing direct damage to an enemy affected by a Trap Skill has up to a [25%] chance to: Momentum (passive): Cutthroat Skills grant a stack of Momentum for 8 seconds if they either: Hit a Stunned, Dazed, or Frozen enemy Hit any enemy from behind While at 3 stacks of Momentum you gain: 20% increased Damage Reduction 30% increased Energy Regeneration 15% increased Movement Speed

Cutthroat Skills grant a stack of Momentum for 8 seconds if they either:

Precision (passive): Critical Strikes with Marksman Skills grant you Precision. You gain 4% increased Critical Strike Damage per stack of Precision, up to a maximum of 20%. When you reach maximum Precision, your next Marksman Skill is a guaranteed Critical Strike that deals 40% increased Critical Strike Damage, then consumes all stacks of Precision.

Victimize (passive): Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 30% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 23% of the original damage to them and surrounding enemies.

Best Rogue Build

Players are still discovering the best builds seeing as we’re in the beta stages, and anything that’s currently overpowered is subject to balance changes before Diablo 4 ultimately releases. That said, there’s a build that’s emerged as the best all-round build for killing mobs and taking down bosses.

Puncture

Penetrating Shot

Shadow Imbuement

Shadow Clone

Dark Shroud

Dash

As fun as it is to opt into Smoke Grenades, Caltrops, and other traps, this is absolutely the most damage efficient build. Shadow Imbuement has come out as the big winner between the three Imbuement options, and it’s the most consistently strong for mobs while still being strong for boss battles.

You’ll want to spec heavily into Shadow Imbuement and Penetrating Shot to get the most damage out of this build, as those two skills contribute the most to your damage. If you’re trying to go for a similar build but prefer melee, opt for Invigorating Strike and Twisting Blades instead of Puncture and Penetrating Shot.

Alternate Rogue Builds

As of right now, the above build is the most optimal build in most situations. That said, there could be legendary items out there or interactions between abilities that are incredibly strong yet remain undiscovered. For now, though, there isn’t much point in focusing around debuffs like poison and vulnerability due to just how strong the main build is.