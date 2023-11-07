Diablo 4 leak hints at returning character class in Vessel of Hatred

A leaked filename found by dataminers offers our first clue as to which character class will join Diablo 4 in its first expansion, Vessel of Hatred.

The Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred leak that was shared to Reddit contains various filenames that could be spoilers about where in the world of Sanctuary the adventure will head next – and a certain Diablo character class happens to hail from this land. Many file names include the word Kurast, the jungle-covered city that players visited in Diablo 2 while attempting to reach and stop Diablo’s brother Mephisto.

Coincidently, after returning in Diablo 4, Mephisto is being positioned as the next big bad in the game’s first expansion known as Vessel of Hatred. The Diablo 4 DLC could see the heroes on Mephisto’s trail, in a journey that takes them back to the jungles of Kurast, but more importantly, they could seek assistance from the warriors who live there – the Witch Doctors, potentially making them the next Diablo 4 character class.

Blizzard Entertainment The Witch Doctor could be the first Diablo 4 DLC class.

Of course, this is unconfirmed by Blizzard, but returning to Kurast may be the perfect opportunity to bring back the Witch Doctor character class and to tie their inclusion to the lore and gameplay (and marketing) of the Vessel of Hatred expansion. As far as the lore goes, it’s likely that the Witch Doctors will be unhappy to see Mephisto and his demons back in their land, especially after they decimated it in Diablo 2, so will want to do all they can to fight back and end the threat.

Mephisto himself may be back in the jungles searching for something from his last rampage, but it’s also a great opportunity to visit a region we’ve not seen since Diablo 2. While a similar location was seen in Diablo 3, it’s Kurast that is associated with Mephisto and the Witch Doctor character class. However, some may argue that the Witch Doctor is too similar to the Necromancer and Druid classes, ones that focus on minions or raising the dead. Yet, both the Necromancer and Witch Doctor were included as classes in Diablo 3.

We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we know more about the next Diablo 4 character class.