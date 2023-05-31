How to use emotes in Diablo 4

Looking to explore the hallowed halls and devilish dungeons of Diablo 4? If so, you’re going to need to know how to emote. As well as playful gestures, they are also used to advance quests in the game.

Draped in the signature darkness of the franchise, Diablo 4 isn’t all doom and gloom. The game introduces an array of emotes for your characters, providing a unique way to interact and communicate with other players. These emotes, actions, or gestures your characters can perform, have quickly become a popular, and essential, feature in this dark fantasy-action RPG.

Emotes in Diablo 4 offer a welcome contrast to the intense battle sequences against grotesque monsters, and the grim setting of the Sanctuary. On the flip side, they pose a serious benefit too – completing puzzles and ticking off quests.

Whether you’re celebrating a hard-earned victory against hordes of demons or racking up some extra XP, emotes are a vital component of Diablo 4 – you’ll also need them to complete certain quests that require you to perform a certain action such as shouting a word or cheer.

Blizzard Entertainment Not all emotes are snarling and angry like this one.

How to emote in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players will need to know how to operate and use the access wheels to emote. These optional, real-time sub-menus contain a variety of unique commands – one of which is to emote.

For a full breakdown of how to do this, follow our simple instructions:

During your Diablo 4 gameplay, press Up on a controller or the default key of E on PC. We now recommend customizing either your left or right wheel. The left wheel has pre-assigned emotes ready to go, or you can meddle with them. To do so, click Customize on the wheel selection menu. Now, drag and drop the emote of your choice into the designated slot that you desire. Once you’ve done that, the emote will be permanently lodged in this position and ready to go wherever you select it from its location on the selected access wheel!

Emoting in Diablo 4 adds an unexpected but welcome twist to the franchise’s traditional formula, introducing a touch of light-hearted interaction amidst the somber scenery and heart-stopping battles.

