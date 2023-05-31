Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion

In the highly anticipated world of Diablo 4, every sliver of health matters. It’s a world steeped in danger and peril, where strategic survival tools are vital, and this guide explores a critical element of gameplay – upgrading your healing potions.

Embarking on an epic journey through Sanctuary in Blizzard’s latest offering, Diablo 4, is a thrill ride of looting, leveling, and taking down nefarious demons. A critical component of your survival strategy in this action RPG is understanding the role of healing potions.

In Diablo 4, healing potions aren’t just consumables that replenish your health. They’re invaluable lifelines during close encounters with the game’s multitude of terrifying enemies. Mastering the art of upgrading healing potions not only aids your health regeneration but also offers you an edge in the merciless battles of Sanctuary.

To aid your relentless fight against the legions of Hell, let’s dive into the intricacies of upgrading your healing potions for optimal survival.

How to upgrade healing potions in Diablo 4

Upgrading healing potions in Diablo 4 requires you to level up until you reach certain milestones. The game has a high level cap, and every now and again you’ll be rewarded with the ability to upgrade your healing potions.

When you’re able to hit one of these levels, you’ll receive a notification for a new quest. You’ll need to visit an Alchemist and need either a handful of specific ingredients, Gold, or both, to upgrade your healing potion.

For more information, check out which levels you need to reach and any ingredients and Gold required.

Level required Type of Potion Ingredients/Gold required Level 1 Weak Healing Potion N/A Level 10 Tiny Healing Potion Gallowvine x2 Level 20 Minor Healing Potion Gallowvine x15, Biteberry x5, Gold x400 Level 30 Light Healing Potion Gallowvine x20, Biteberry x10, Crushed Beast Bones x5, Gold x470 Level 45 Moderate Healing Potion Gallowvine x20, Howler Moss x12, Demon’s Heart x5, Gold x900 Level 60 Strong Healing Potion Gallowvine x27, Reddamine x15, Paletongue x5, Gold x1,700 Level 70 Greater Healing Potion Blightshade x36, Lifesbane x18, Grave Dust x5, Angelbreath x5, Gold x2,500 Level 80 Major Healing Potion Angelbreath x10, Reddamine x27, Biteberry x27, Blightshade x27, Lifesbane x27, Howler Moss x27, Fiend Rose x5, Gold x5,000 Level 90 Superior Healing Potion Forgotten Soul x10, Angelbreath x20, Fiend Rose x10, Grave Dust x20, Blightshade x36, Demon’s Heart x20, Howler Moss x36, Gold x12,500

How to carry more Healing Potions in Diablo 4

To get more Healing Potion charges in Diablo 4, you’ll have to obtain as much renown as possible. Simply, increase your renown in each region by completing different tasks and one of the rewards you can get is additional Healing Potions to ensure you’re stocked up. This basically just means help the denizens of each region until they love you as a hero.

Check out some of the ways you can increase renown right here:

Completing Dungeons

Completing Side Quests

Discovering Areas

Finding Altars of Lilith

Liberating Strongholds

Unlocking Waypoint

Don't forget to check out our other Diablo 4 guides here at Dexerto for more walkthroughs and updates:

