Diablo 4: Best way to make money

Making money in Diablo 4 is super easy and our guide has everything you need to know the best ways to make more Gold in the game.

One of the most important aspects of Diablo 4 is the economic system, which helps you to upgrade to Legendary gear and weapons as you progress in the story. The currency of Diablo 4 is Gold, just like it was in the earlier entries.

Gold or money is very easy to come by in Diablo 4 and by Act 2 we were already millionaires! However, it all depends on your habits as the player – and how much of a loot connoisseur you’re willing to become.

With that said, let’s have a look at the best way to make money in the game.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment You can use Gold to repair and upgrade armor in Diablo 4.

How to make money fast in Diablo 4?

To make money fast in Diablo 4, make sure you are focusing more on selling items than you’re salvaging, at least in the early game. The more you sell items, the more money you will make. Even some of the most mundane items are worth a pretty penny. You may either trade rare items with merchants in exchange for Gold or you may bulk sell all the junk you’ve collected along the way by fast traveling back to the town.

This junk may include armor or weapons of a lower level than you have currently equipped for your character. The value of these items also depends upon their rarity – meaning if you come across Legendary gear or weapons, they will sell for more Gold. The good news is as you progress in the game, you’ll be constantly upgrading your items, meaning you’ll have lots to sell.

It pays to fill up your inventory, then travel back to town to unload your loot and watch your bank balance increase. In time, you’ll have more money than you know what to do with. Eventually, you can ignore lower-level or common items and just focus on gathering and selling higher-priced items, but at the start of the game, try to collect and sell everything for the best possible start.

Best ways to farm Gold in Diablo 4

Here are some of the best ways to farm Gold in Diablo 4:

Participating in World Events

Repeatedly raiding Dungeons

Roaming

Selling items

Side Quests

Examining all caches

Simply roaming will reward you with a handful of Gold, mostly by breaking objects. This requires no extra effort of defeating bosses and sums up to a good amount in the long run.

Since the story of Diablo 4 is non-linear, you get enough freedom to deviate from the main story and explore the world. The ways we mentioned above will give you enough opportunities to farm Gold and get rich quickly.

Luckily, most of the above strategies are also excellent leveling strategies too, so not only will your bank balance grow, your power will too.

Blizzard It’s pretty easy to farm Gold in the game.

What is the use of Gold in Diablo 4?

Gold helps you to purchase better equipment or upgrade your current gear. It also helps to repair items, in case they’re powerful enough to last longer. This is extremely crucial when you come across powerful bosses and enemies and the difficulty increases further later in the game.

It can also be used to snag better items when you spot them in the shop. Be warned, most are overpriced, but if you’re already rich as Croesus, who cares?

So, there you have it — that’s everything about making money fast and in various ways in Diablo 4. If you want to know about more class builds and the game in general, be sure to check our other guides and content:

