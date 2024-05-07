GamingDiablo

Diablo Immortal’s Tempest class adds warrior priests with “elemental fury”

Brianna Reeves
diablo immortal tempestBlizzard Entertainment

Diablo Immortal’s new class, Tempest, revolves around dual-wielding warriors who will land in Sanctuary at the end of May.

The 2024 roadmap for Diablo Immortal promised the game’s eighth class would launch in a spring update. Blizzard remained tight-lipped about the new hero, until unleashing a 2.5D cinematic announcement trailer on May 7.

Called Tempest, Immortal’s latest class consists of nimble warriors who dual-wield blades and harness elemental abilities like wind and water. The trailer’s narrator describes them as “ancient history come to life” for the express purpose of beating back the hellish forces of Sanctuary.

Players will be able to put the Tempest’s powers to use themselves when Blizzard releases Tempest on Thursday, May 23 in a free update.

As warrior priests who hail from the Cold Isles, the series-first Tempests should add a fresh dynamic to Diablo Immortal’s gameplay thanks to the “elemental fury” they can unleash.

In a Blizzard News post, developers shared plans to host a Tempest deep dive, though a date has yet to be announced. But players shouldn’t have to wait too long, considering the class’ imminent release.

Diablo Immortal launched in 2022 with six different classes available – Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard. A seventh class joined the fray in July 2023, introducing the Blood Knight and its vampiric powers.

The Tempest will arrive in time for other fresh additions such as new game modes and the Cursed Solstice event, the latter of which goes live in either June or July.

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo
Excited fans call Diablo 4 Season 4 “a new beginning” for the game
Sam Smith
Diablo 4 Season 4 Barbarian Promo Art
Diablo
Subtle change in Diablo 4’s Season 4 patch makes endgame gambling “worth it”
Ethan Dean
diablo patch notes
Diablo
Diablo 4 May 14 patch notes: Itemization updates, new crafting mechanics & more
Brianna Reeves
diablo 4 itemization rework
Diablo
Diablo 4 devs open to reworking more systems after itemization overhaul
Brianna Reeves
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech