Diablo Immortal’s Tempest class adds warrior priests with “elemental fury”

Diablo Immortal’s new class, Tempest, revolves around dual-wielding warriors who will land in Sanctuary at the end of May.

The 2024 roadmap for Diablo Immortal promised the game’s eighth class would launch in a spring update. Blizzard remained tight-lipped about the new hero, until unleashing a 2.5D cinematic announcement trailer on May 7.

Called Tempest, Immortal’s latest class consists of nimble warriors who dual-wield blades and harness elemental abilities like wind and water. The trailer’s narrator describes them as “ancient history come to life” for the express purpose of beating back the hellish forces of Sanctuary.

Players will be able to put the Tempest’s powers to use themselves when Blizzard releases Tempest on Thursday, May 23 in a free update.

As warrior priests who hail from the Cold Isles, the series-first Tempests should add a fresh dynamic to Diablo Immortal’s gameplay thanks to the “elemental fury” they can unleash.

In a Blizzard News post, developers shared plans to host a Tempest deep dive, though a date has yet to be announced. But players shouldn’t have to wait too long, considering the class’ imminent release.

Diablo Immortal launched in 2022 with six different classes available – Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard. A seventh class joined the fray in July 2023, introducing the Blood Knight and its vampiric powers.

The Tempest will arrive in time for other fresh additions such as new game modes and the Cursed Solstice event, the latter of which goes live in either June or July.