That Justice League joke in Barbie has been doing the rounds since the movie’s release in July, with director Zack Snyder finally weighing in on the gag.

As 2023 draws to a close, Barbie remains the film to beat in terms of cultural impact and astonishing numbers at the box office.

One of the movie’s key moments came in the form of an unexpected joke about Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League and the campaign to have it resurrected.

Five months later, the Rebel Moon director has finally weighed in on how the joke went down when he first watched the live-action adaptation.

Zack Snyder finally responds to Barbie’s divisive Justice League joke

According to a new interview with Men’s Health, Justice League director Zack Snyder thought the joke about his movie included in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was “pretty good.”

During the movie, Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp) is seen as saying: “It’s like I’ve been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League.”

“I thought [Barbie] was great, and I think the joke is pretty good,” Snyder stated. “The thing that I said to Debbie is – the thing that you need to take a second and think about is that your name is so seamlessly sewed together with a pop culture phenomenon so big it can exist as a joke in a movie about Barbie.

“That’s pretty insane. You just need to step back for a second and go like, ‘Whoa, what did we do? What happened? How is that a thing?’”

The Justice League joke in Barbie is a reference to the film’s existence before Joss Whedon took over, with the “Snyder Cut” of the superhero flick becoming lost treasure for DC fans. In fact, fans got so pent up about it that a campaign to release Snyder’s cut took off, leading to Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released on Max in 2021.

Zack Snyder’s latest movie Rebel Moon arrives in theaters on December 15, 2023.

