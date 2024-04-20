Zack Snyder’s passion project debuts with his lowest Rotten Tomatoes score ever

Zack Snyder’s sci-fi passion project Rebel Moon: Part Two has debuted with the director’s lowest Rotten Tomatoes score ever.

At long last, the final part to Zack Snyder‘s sci-fi passion project, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, has debuted. However, reception has been less than stellar, with the film garnering Snyder’s lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of his career at a scathing 18%.

Rebel Moon Part Two is the epic finale to the original film Snyder put out through Netflix in 2023 and though Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire didn’t get a glowing Rotten Tomatoes score as well, it did beat Part Two by 3%.

Many critics slammed Rebel Moon Part Two for being to “stretched out” and filled with a “lack of memorable dialogue, plot elements or characters,” with Dexerto calling Part Two a “hollowed-out, half-baked imitator of movies we’d all rather be watching.”

This would be a tough pill to swallow for any director, but it feels especially cruel in this case as Snyder seems to see the Rebel Moon movies as a passion project.

Ahead of Part Two’s release, Snyder told RadioTimes that he hoped to make at least “four or six movies” within the Rebel Moon universe.

“I guess it’s whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two, that’s the question,” Snyder said, “We were talking about it the other day and I was like, would an audience be disappointed if they only got one movie now from Rebel Moon? Would they be like, ‘Oh, it’s one now? Great.'”

The director also confirmed that, while Part Three has yet to be greenlit, he and his team “absolutely have the story all set, we did all that work. We wrote a treatment for the movie so we’ll see how we go ahead.”

Despite the negative reception to both films, Snyder is still hopeful that the public’s perception of the movies will be swayed by the upcoming R-rated director’s cut of Rebel Moon as the tone will be dramatically different thanks to the abundance of violence and sex throughout the runtime.

Rebel Moon Part 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix. When you’re done with the sci-fi epic, make sure to check out all of the new movies streaming this month.