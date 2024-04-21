TV & Movies

Zack Snyder doubles down defending Man of Steel’s most controversial death

Kayla Harrington
Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of SteelWarner Bros. Pictures

Zack Snyder stands behind the decision to kill Pa Kent, which is seen as one of the most controversial deaths in Man of Steel.

Director Zack Snyder is no stranger to causing controversy within the superhero community due to his lore bending storytelling, but one decision he continues to stand by this day was the death of Pa Kent aka Superman’s dad in Man of Steel.

The movie acted as a more grounded take on the Superman origin story, which included having Jonathan Kent act as a more stern, authoritative figure in Clark’s life opposed to the soft, lovable father figure fans had see him as.

Jonathan’s death in the movie has always been a point of contention with viewers. He sacrificed himself to an incoming tornado in order to teach Clark to hide his powers from the world, but Snyder has always stood by the decision. When asked about it, the director explained why Jonathan’s death needed to happen to further Clark’s character.

“The conversation is exactly what he says to Lois…I let my father die to protect the idea that my father was trying to protect,” Snyder explained to GQ, “The idea that I wasn’t ready to be outed to the world because I wasn’t Superman. I’m just a teenager that could’ve made a mess of it. I have the power to do it, but have I ever used my powers in this way?”

Snyder added that Clark’s point of view stemmed from his trust that his father had a bigger plan for him and the tornado incident “was not the thing that was going to expose [him] to the world.”

The director seems to have a soft spot for his first superhero outing, as this is not the only time he has defended a controversial change within it.

Famously, Snyder had Superman kill General Zodd, the main villain in the film. A lot of Superman fans disagreed with the direction he took the story, but Snyder maintains the act had to be done to make Superman feel more grounded in reality. He’s acknowledged that some fans who are attached to the comic lore will never accept his change.

If you’re looking for something other than superhero movies to binge-watch, check out our guide to the coolest movies to watch this month.

Related Topics

DCEUZack Snyder

About The Author

Kayla Harrington

Kayla is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's huge fan of Marvel (especially if Wanda Maximoff is involved), shows that make you laugh then cry, and any cooking show found on the Food Network. Before Dexerto, she wrote for Mashable, BuzzFeed, and The Mary Sue. You can contact her at kayla.harrington@dexerto.com

keep reading
Kora in Rebel Moon Part 2
TV & Movies
Zack Snyder’s passion project debuts with his lowest Rotten Tomatoes score ever
Kayla Harrington
Kora in Rebel Moon Part 2
TV & Movies
Rebel Moon Part 2 ending explained: All your questions answered
Cameron Frew
Sofia Boutella in Rebel Moon Part 2
TV & Movies
Rebel Moon: Part 2 review — Zack Snyder is better than this
Cameron Frew
Staz Nair and E Duffy in Rebel Moon
TV & Movies
What time is Rebel Moon Part 2 out on Netflix?
Cameron Frew
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech