Rebel Moon Part 2 ending explained: All your questions answered

Some may have expected the ending of Rebel Moon: Part 2 – The Scargiver to be conclusive, but there’s still a lot of questions Zack Snyder needs to answer. Here’s everything that goes down by the time the credits roll.

Rebel Moon: Part 1 and 2 (A Child of Fire and The Scargiver) are essentially one movie. They introduce Kora, a war orphan and the adopted daughter of Regent Balisarius, the tyrannical, vengeful ruler of the Motherworld who usurped the throne from the king.

After facing off against Admiral Atticus Noble and seemingly killing him, Kora and co. return to Veldt in good spirits — but it’s too early to celebrate. Not only has Noble been resurrected, but the Imperium still wants its grain, so Titus trains the villagers so they’re ready to fight for their freedom… or die trying.

The stage is set for an explosive, calamitous face-off between Veldt’s men, women, and children and the gun-toting footsoldiers of the Imperium — if you don’t want the ending of Rebel Moon: Part 2 ending spoiled, this is your last warning.

Rebel Moon: Part 2 ending explained

Rebel Moon: Part 2 ends with Kora, her fellow warriors, and the people of Veldt taking down the Imperium’s Dreadnought and winning against the soldiers. After Titus reveals Princess Issa is still alive, Kora vows to find her — and everyone is willing to help, including Jimmy.

Netflix

While Titus, Tarak, Millius, and Nemesis lead the villagers against the Krypteian soldiers, Kora and Gunnar (who’ve now become romantically involved), sneak onto the Dreadnought in an Imperium dropship. They manage to get past the hangar and into an elevator, so Gunnar returns to the ship to wait for her while she attaches explosives to the ship’s core.

As she brawls with Noble, the bombs detonate, causing the Dreadnought to slowly plummet to the ground. As Gunnar tumbles down, Kora and Noble slide as they try to slash each other with ‘lightsabers’ (they’re technically called Krypteian oracle steel blades). Just as Kora thinks she’s beat, Gunnar impales Noble with one of the blades, and she fulfils her promise: she cuts off Noble’s head as the ship is destroyed, and Kora and Gunnar flee in a dropship.

Gunnar dies after they land on Veldt, having been shot earlier in the battle. After the Bloodaxes arrive, they all honor the fallen and pledge to help find Princess Issa.

Who dies in Rebel Moon: Part 2?

Three main characters die in Rebel Moon 2: Gunnar, Noble, and Nemesis.

Netflix

Gunnar dies moments after escaping the Dreadnought with Kora and managing to make it back to the ground safely, having been shot (and likely suffering internal bleeding from being thrown around on the ship).

This marks the second time Noble has been killed in the Rebel Moon universe — but it seems like it’s for real this time. Kora promised him his head would be “cleaved from his shoulders” and his ship would serve as his tomb — and she was right! He puts up a good fight, but when Gunnar flanks him and stabs him through the back, Kora locks his body in place with a door and cuts off his head.

Of all the warriors assembled in Part 1, Nemesis is the only one who dies. She faces off against several soldiers at once, armed with her two trusty oracle blades… but it’s not enough. One of them cuts off her arm, and even though a young village boy jumps in to help her, she doesn’t live to tell the tale.

Why is Kora called the Scargiver?

Kora is known as the Scargiver as she was framed for assassinating the Motherworld’s royal family, seemingly killing Princess Issa herself.

Netflix

In Rebel Moon: Part 1, we learned that Kora is also known as Arthelais — but she’s known across the universe as the Scargiver. She had been adopted by Balisarius at a young age after he killed her family and everyone else on the planet, growing up to become a formidable Imperium soldier and soon being tasked with protecting Princess Issa as her personal bodyguard.

In a flashback in Part 2, it’s revealed that Balisarius plotted the deaths of the King, Queen, and Princess, as the King believed it was time to stop the Imperium’s expansion and bring about a time of peace (especially given the Princess has mysterious, life-restoring supernatural powers).

Balisarius orders Kora to kill Issa, and just before she fires the fatal shot, the Princess says: “I forgive you.” As the bullet hits her, her body lets out a bright glow before she falls to the ground.

Balisarius then pins the murders on Kora, forcing her to escape and eventually crash-land on Veldt.

Where is Princess Issa?

Princess Issa is alive — but we don’t know anything about her location in the Rebel Moon universe right now.

Netflix

Considering Part 2 ends with Kora and everyone on Veldt agreeing to find her, one would assume this will be the driving force of a third film (if it happens). Issa would threaten Balisarius’ rule, so she’s likely in hiding somewhere deep in the cosmos.

Will there be a Rebel Moon Part 3?

Netflix has yet to confirm if Rebel Moon: Part 3 has been given the green light. However, Snyder has plans for several more movies, and if Part 2 garners good enough viewership, a third film seems likely.

Netflix

Speaking to Forbes, Snyder said: “We have definitely been working on a Part 3, as far as the story goes. We definitely know where we’re all headed — we’ve known that for quite a while, to be honest.

“So yeah, I’m excited to make some more Rebel Moon movies — that would be fun.”

He’s not divulged any plot details, but he’s assured that the overall saga has already been mapped out. “I don’t think it would take too long. Because [screenwriters] Kurt [Johnstad] and I and Shay [Hatten], we know exactly where the story goes,” he told Comic Book.

“We’ve got it all figured out. It’s all whiteboarded out and I’ve written probably the first like 20 pages of the third movie. So it wouldn’t be that big of a deal to get to it. But we’ll see.”

Rebel Moon Part 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our review of Part 2, our breakdown of the Rebel Moon cast, and other new movies you should stream this month.