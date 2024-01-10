A surprise hit the Star Wars fandom this week in the form of a brand-new Mandalorian movie – but some are claiming that they feel “nothing” for the news.

Before the MCU came along, Star Wars was the original franchise that knew how to expand on screen. For 2024, attention turns to a brand-new movie titled The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Set to be directed by Jon Favreau, it’s an instant pivot from Star Wars TV shows we’ve come to know and love in recent years, with the unlikely duo set to appear on the big screen.

While the news was a surprise to many, an overwhelming number of fans aren’t too bothered – with some even claiming that they feel “nothing.”

Star Wars fans feel “nothing” for new Mandalorian movie

Star Wars fans have taken to social media to share that they feel “nothing” for the Mandalorian movie announcement.

“Insane how I feel nothing. 5 years ago I would’ve been losing my mind,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news. “Season 3 kinda proved that this show should’ve wrapped up after Season 2. The story was complete then,” another weighed in.

“There’s been so many Star Wars movies announced and then canned so I’ll wait till my butt is actually in the theatre seat and I see STAR WARS with the fanfare,” a third continued, with a fourth replying, “Exactly. It used to be an event. Now it’s just a chore.”

Little is known about the Mandalorian movie, aside from the fact that it will be directed and produced by Favreau, with Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni also serving as producers. The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production later this year.

At the same time as Star Wars announced the movie, they slyly dropped in an update for Ahsoka Season 2 – which fans appear to have much more enthusiasm for.

“The only Star Wars project I’m looking forward to atm is Ahsoka Season 2,” one fan said, with another adding, “Best Star Wars show yet! Deserves a third season tbh.”

Nevertheless, the same can’t be said for the movie – or even future seasons of The Mandalorian.

“Season 3 was a disaster, I really feel like they should’ve done a different story with Mando, Grogu being back was awesome, but they should’ve saved it for later to make it more impactful, and you can just tell the writers wanted to do a story revolving around the aftermath,” one fan commented on the main movie news.

“Sometimes less is more. Two great seasons were enough, now I want fresh content that actually continues the story and worldbuilding of the universe please,” another fan summed up.

There is currently no official release date for the Mandalorian movie, with some fans speculating that it won’t be available to watch until at least 2026.

