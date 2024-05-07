How to complete Star Wars Rebel Adventure Quests in LEGO Fortnite

Want to complete the Star Wars Rebel Adventure quests in LEGO Fortnite for free rewards? Here’s how to do them all.

The recent 29.40 update introduced LEGO Fortnite’s first-ever crossover event, Star Wars Rebel Adventure. The renowned franchise returned to celebrate Star Wars Day 2024, introducing new content to the game mode.

For the first time, players got a mini-pass within LEGO mode, and the patch also included new Star Wars weaponry and builds. Furthermore, the event introduces some new challenges that players can complete to earn free items and advance through their Rebel Adventure pass.

One of these challenges is the Rebel Adventure quests, which puts you in the shoes of a Rebel ally in the LEGO world and requires you to combat Imperial forces. If you’re wondering how to finish all of the quests in LEGO Fortnite’s Rebel Adventure section, we have you covered right here.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Contents

Epic Games/Perfect Score You’ll be able to collect Macrobinoculars at the beginning of your Rebel Adventure.

How to collect Macrobinoculars from Rebel Captain

Once you load into your LEGO Fortnite world, a mini-live event will take place where a dogfight in the sky will happen between Rebel and Imperial forces as a Star Destroyer crashes in the distance.

Soon enough, a Rebel Captain named Captain Bravara will spawn in your village after you’ve woken up from a nap or the day changes.

Interact with her as she recruits you to the Rebel Alliance and she’ll grant you with a pair of Macrobinoculars to locate the Rebel and Imperial bases in the LEGO Fortnite world. You’ll be able to spot each of those once you aim the binoculars around you with their own specific signage.

Article continues after ad

How to build a Rebel Workbench

Building a Rebel Workbench is a fairly straightforward process in LEGO Fortnite. All you need to do is gather five Wood and eight Plastoid materials to build it.

You can check out our descriptive guide on how to craft the Rebel Workbench and how can you use it right here.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games/Perfect Score You can interact with Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf in your village.

How to talk to Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf

In order to talk to Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf in LEGO Fortnite, you first need to be present in your Rebel village with other villagers. From there, talk to the Rebel Captain and interact with the Village Square to find out your next objective.

Upgrade the Village Square to level 4 (you just need a lot of wood and planks to do this) and soon Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf will spawn around you. Walk over to him and interact to get your next objective and complete the quest.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games/Perfect Score Talk to the Rebel Captain to acquire a Lightsaber to fight Imperials.

How to equip a Lightsaber and eliminate Imperials

Eliminating Imperials is fairly easy, all you need to do is to head to an Imperial Cave and enter inside. Although you’d need a Code Clearance to open the cave’s gate and a Lightsaber to combat them.

To get the same, upgrade your Rebel Village to level 6 and interact with the Rebel Captain who’s going to give you a Lightsaber and code clearance to open Imperial doors and caves.

Article continues after ad

Once you get those, use your Macrobinoculars to locate an Imperial base and head there. Enter the cave and eliminate Imperial forces for good loot and resources.

Epic Games/Perfect Score You’ll easily find the Rebel Chef in your village once you upgrade it to a certain level.

How to talk to Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat

To talk to Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat, you must first upgrade your Rebel Village to level 8, the final upgrade level. To do so, build a large Watchtower around your village for which you’ll need plenty of resources.

Article continues after ad

You’ll also need to travel across a couple of Imperial Bases and have defeated Imperial Officers to get the Rebel Chef Ackzat to spawn in your village. But before that, make sure to upgrade your village to level 8, as mentioned before.

Then head near a Grill where you’ll find the Rebel Chef and interact with him to complete the Rebel Adventure Quest.

Check out more LEGO Fortnite x Star Wars content:

How to craft Thermal Detonators | How to craft a Bowcaster | How to craft Blasters | How to get a Lightsaber | All Star Wars x LEGO Fortnite quests