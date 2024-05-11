Helldivers 2 becomes the galaxy far, far away with an incredible Star Wars mod

The galaxy far, far away joins the battle for freedom and democracy in this incredible modded version of Helldivers 2 featuring Star Wars Clone Wars.

YouTuber ToastedShoes surprised the Helldivers 2 community when they uploaded their latest creation to their channel. Titled “Helldivers 2 but it’s Star Wars,” the 24-minute video shows off an incredible mod of the title featuring Star Wars iconic Clone Troopers.

The madness doesn’t stop there, however, as the mod itself is much deeper than facelifts for Super Earth’s freedom fighters. Enemies are given major facelifts as Separatist Droids and B1s, while the players assume the role of the iconic 501st Legion. Even the starships and dropships have been changed.

It seems the mod is only a facelift for players and enemies, as none of the weapons change to match the Star Wars-themed mod. However, it’s hard to be disappointed considering how many other things have been changed.

Albeit for a handful of mod creations, such as the “No More Capes” creation and a Master Chief helmet switcharoo, Helldivers 2 has been seemingly devoid of modded content.

So, this Star Wars one came as a big surprise, especially because Stormtroopers and Helldivers feel like “birds of a feather.”

“The quality of these mods are insane.” replied one Twitter/X user to ToastedShoes’ big reveal. Similar praise flooded through, although many were frustrated by the fact mod isn’t ready for use, presumably as the team working on it needs more time.

Another player followed up with more Star Wars skins via Imperial Stormtroopers and Mudtroopers, both rather menacing and cosmetically similar to the look of a Helldiver.

Unfortunately, this Helldivers 2 x Star Wars mod isn’t available yet, and no timetable has been revealed by either ToastedShoes or the incredible mod team. Hopefully, that changes soon for players and fans alike to enjoy, especially in the wake of the massive PSN disaster from early May.