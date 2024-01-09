The Mandalorian & Grogu movie announced for cinemas

Lucasfilm just unveiled a new Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, directed by Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni.

As its name suggests, The Mandalorian & Grogu is a big screen spinoff of Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Filoni is also one of that show’s executive producers and played a key role in developing it alongside creator Jon Favreau.

According to Lucasfilm’s official post on StarWars.com, The Mandalorian & Grogu will enter production at some point in 2024. The studio didn’t supply any further details about the project’s plot and characters, aside from the involvement of Din Djarin/The Mandalorian and Grogu.

It’s currently unclear at this stage if The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal will reprise the Din Djarin role in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The Chilean-American actor – whose performance is largely voice-only – isn’t mentioned in Lucasfilm’s announcement.



More to follow…

