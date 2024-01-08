Spider-Man fans devastated after being “robbed” at Golden Globes

Many hit movies surprisingly left the 2024 Golden Globes empty-handed, with many fans believing that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was “robbed.”

When it comes to awards season, viewers never quite know what’s going to happen – which is just as true for winners as it is for unsuspecting drama.

The Golden Globes have officially kicked off proceedings, with movies such as Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, and Oppenheimer all scoring big wins.

One animated film that didn’t scoop any statues was the latest in the Spider-Man web, with fans stating that the movie was “robbed” of a win.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse “robbed” at Golden Globes

Some Marvel and animation fans are beside themselves that the most recent Spider-Man movie, Across the Spider-Verse, was “robbed” at the 2024 Golden Globes.

In its place, Studio Ghibli revival The Boy and the Heron took home the prize for Best Animated Movie, although not all viewers have agreed with the outcome.

“Congrats to THE BOY AND THE HERON on winning Golden Globe for Best Animated Movie. Spider-Man got robbed!” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the result.

“Oh WOW! We REALLY have a race on our hands in Best Animated Feature! The Boy and the Heron stuns Spider-Man and wins the Golden Globe!” another weighed in. “Should have won Best Animated Movie and Best Score,” a third fan stated.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released back in June 2023, maintaining a 95% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In our four-star review, we described the movie as “We are lucky to be living in an age where the power of animated superhero films is finally being realized, and with great power, comes great responsibility. So be responsible, and watch Across the Spider-Verse as soon as you can.”

However, not all animation fans have agreed that Spider-Man was a worthy Golden Globes winner.

“Anyone who says “Spider-Man was robbed” did not see #TheBoyandtheHeron cause that film is one of Hayao Miyazaki’s BEST. I’m super glad it won,” another fan argued.

“This is one of the best anime I have ever seen. Well deserved,” a second added about the new Studio Ghibli hit.

While Spider-Man left empty-handed, The Boy and the Heron continues to have success, now being the first Studio Ghibli film to top the US box office.

