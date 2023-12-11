The Boy and The Heron is the first Studio Ghibli film to top US box office

The newest Studio Ghibli film, The Boy and The Heron, has become the first ever film from the company to debut at number one at the US box office.

When it comes to the world of anime, Studio Ghibli movies are some of the most renowned and popular films ever created. With filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki and his roster of movies developing a cult following over the past few decades.

The likes of Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and more are all films created by Miyazaki. However, his latest release, The Boy and the Heron, is set to be the famous creator’s last film.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In light of this, fans of Studio Ghibli and anime have been flocking to cinemas, with Variety reporting that the new movie has already made 12.8 million during its open weekend at the US box office.

Studio Ghibli The Boy and the Heron is the newest Studio Ghibli film

Not only is this the first time a Studio Ghibli movie has ever debuted at number one at the US box office, it is also the best opening weekend of any Miyazaki film.

The Boy and the Heron includes a star-studded cast of actors who have provided the English dub for the movie. Christian Bale, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Robert Pattinson, and many more round out the cast.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis for The Boy and the Heron reads as follows.

“Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new town after his mother’s death. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, he enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes him to another world.”

Time will tell just how well the movie does at the box office. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on its progress.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.