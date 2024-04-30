Spider-Man 2 star’s heartbreaking story about his dad goes viral

Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina shared a heartbreaking story about his father and his disapproval towards the actor’s career.

While most people know Molina for his tough-as-nails performance as Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2, the actor took a moment to be vulnerable with the world by sharing a deeply personal story about his father’s disapproval towards his acting career.

During a career retrospective interview with Vanity Fair, Molina explained how, when he first started his career, his father never understood why he chose to pursue acting since he made such little money.

“My father got me a job as a waiter in the restaurant where he was working. If I say so myself, I was a good waiter to the point where the management offered me the chance to do a two-week management training course. I turned it down because I had got an acting job,” Molina recalled. “So, my father says, ‘What is this acting job, how much are they paying you? I said, ‘Well, I am getting union. You know, unions get 15 pounds a week.’ He said, ‘15? How much do you make here?’ I said, ‘About 30-35.’ My father said, ‘Wait a minute. You are making 30, 35 here, then you go to do making 15.’ I said yeah.”

“And he looked at me and that look on his face that you reserve for the mad and the lost. He just stared at me like he didn’t recognize me. And the only thing I could say to him was: ‘This is what I love, dad.’ And he never quite got it. I did disappoint my dad. Yeah. I think if my dad had lived a little longer, I think he hopefully would’ve realized that I hadn’t wasted my time.”

Molina went on to reveal that, after his father’s death in 1999, his stepmother tried to give a trunk full of newspaper clippings, magazine cutouts, and fan letters all about the actor that his father kept over the years, but never spoke about.

Naturally, Molina was overwhelmed by this seeming silent bout of support and refused the trunk, noting that his father’s in-person indifference to his career is the real why he always tries to “tell [his] kids how brilliant they are.”

Despite his father’s disapproval, Molina seems to be happy with his career choice as, in the same interview, he reflected on the most fun role he got to play over the years: Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2.

When talking about reprising the role of Doc Ock for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Molina stated, “I was delighted, obviously. Apart from the fact that it’s great fun to play, playing that part, in all honesty, completely changed my life. I mean, it did. It just took everything not just to a different level, but also to a whole other group of cinema fans.”

“There’s a fan group that loved all the movies like Chocolat and Enchanted April and Frida and all those movies, and now suddenly the children of those people are kind of digging Fred Molina ’cause he’s playing Doc Ock.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought the character out of retirement thanks to Peter accidentally causing his universe to blend with Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man univeres.

Though there’s no telling if Molina will ever return to the character in any upcoming Marvel movies, fans can rest easy knowing how much the role meant to the actor.

