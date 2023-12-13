Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman are two actors with plenty of fans – but now their new movie age gap is being termed as “creepy.”

While Ortega is arguably best known for roles in Wednesday and the Scream franchise, Freeman is well regarded for his time as Watson in Sherlock, alongside appearances in the MCU.

The pair are now set to star in a new movie opposite each other, taking on a teacher-student dynamic under the watchful eye of director Jade Halley Bartlett.

However, as fans learn more about the upcoming film, the relationship between Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega has already been dubbed as “creepy.”

Jenna Ortega’s “creepy” age gap with Martin Freeman in new movie divides fans

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s new movie Miller’s Girl promises some fresh age gap discourse, with fans immediately finding the announcement “creepy.”

According to initial reports, the film “follows a complex connection between a failed writer & his student where they eventually realize they’ve blurred lines beyond the academic.”

Due to be released on January 26, 2024, Oretga and Freeman’s age gap is proving to be the first thing that people notice.

“I feel like she is too young for this role. Should’ve been an older woman that can pass as a college student. Kinda weird,” one person posted on X/Twitter in response to the news. “He’s older than her actual dad,” added another.

“I thought Martin was better than this. Sounds creepy,” a third mused.

In real life, Jenna Ortega is 21 years old, while co-star Martin Freeman is 52.

“Yay another movie about a Teacher preying on their student, we really needed this as a society!” a third fan weighed in, with a fourth commenting, “Eww. Black Panther should get his a** for that.”

Despite the apparently questionable age gap, other fans are looking forward to the release of Miller’s Girl.

“Sounds intriguing! Excited to see Jenna Ortega in another new role! And always great to watch Martin Freeman’s work,” said one user, with another adding: “It’s a movie. Not all films are going to make you feel all warm and cozy. If movies didn’t make us look outside the comfort zone we’ve made for ourselves it would be BORING.”

