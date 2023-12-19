A trailer for “Home Alone 3” has been doing the rounds on YouTube this week – but there’s a catch to festive fun.

For many movie lovers, Home Alone is a classic Christmas movie to watch every year, with Home Alone 2 not falling too far behind.

The original movie follows eight-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he’s happy to be in charge; but when thieves try to break into his home, he puts up a fight like no other.

Article continues after ad

Now a viral trailer shows Kevin all grown up in “Home Alone 3,” ready to get his revenge – but there’s a catch.

Article continues after ad

“Home Alone 3” viral trailer brings back Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin

A new viral trailer for “Home Alone 3,” has been doing the rounds on YouTube, with the movie officially titled Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge.

In the trailer, a fully grown Kevin McCallister faces off against original villains Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) in a classic 90s reboot.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to sing the trailer’s praises.

Article continues after ad

“The fact that Kevin who’s almost middle-aged STILL writes like an 8-year-old,” one fan wrote in the comments, with another adding “This film has memories of our childhood. I was very impressed. if only we could go back in time and relive those moments.”

Article continues after ad

“Would be so cool! Please make it happen on the big screen,” commented a third.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The trailer has racked up a total of 2.4 million views since it was released on December 9, 2023. However, there is one small catch to Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge.

Article continues after ad

Is Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge real?

No, Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge isn’t real – the trailer is a parody.

The real Home Alone 3 came out back in 1997 and didn’t star Macaulay Culkin at all. Home Alone 3’s actual synopsis reads “Eight-year-old Alex fends off thieves who are trying to acquire a top-secret computer chip that they have hidden in his toy car, with which they intend to help a terrorist group.”

Article continues after ad

As expected, the Home Alone sequel wasn’t as much of a hit as its predecessors, scoring a measly 32% on Rotten Tomatoes. For many fans, the 2024 parody trailer of Home Alone 3 is the sequel that many would have preferred.

Article continues after ad

“I’d watch this. Looks way better than what the actual Home Alone 3 was,” one fan commented on the YouTube trailer.

“I haven’t gone to the cinema in a long time, but if they make this parody into a real movie, I’ll grab my money and go to the cinema in an instant. I swear,” another fan weighed in.

Article continues after ad

Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | The Boys Season 4 | Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3