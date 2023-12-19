“Home Alone 3” viral trailer brings back Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin

“Home Alone 3” viral trailer brings back Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin20th Century Fox
A trailer for “Home Alone 3” has been doing the rounds on YouTube this week – but there’s a catch to festive fun.
For many movie lovers, Home Alone is a classic Christmas movie to watch every year, with Home Alone 2 not falling too far behind.
The original movie follows eight-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he’s happy to be in charge; but when thieves try to break into his home, he puts up a fight like no other.
Now a viral trailer shows Kevin all grown up in “Home Alone 3,” ready to get his revenge – but there’s a catch.
A new viral trailer for “Home Alone 3,” has been doing the rounds on YouTube, with the movie officially titled Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge.
In the trailer, a fully grown Kevin McCallister faces off against original villains Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) in a classic 90s reboot.
Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to sing the trailer’s praises.
“The fact that Kevin who’s almost middle-aged STILL writes like an 8-year-old,” one fan wrote in the comments, with another adding “This film has memories of our childhood. I was very impressed. if only we could go back in time and relive those moments.”
“Would be so cool! Please make it happen on the big screen,” commented a third.
The trailer has racked up a total of 2.4 million views since it was released on December 9, 2023. However, there is one small catch to Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge.
Is Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge real?
No, Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge isn’t real – the trailer is a parody.
The real Home Alone 3 came out back in 1997 and didn’t star Macaulay Culkin at all. Home Alone 3’s actual synopsis reads “Eight-year-old Alex fends off thieves who are trying to acquire a top-secret computer chip that they have hidden in his toy car, with which they intend to help a terrorist group.”
As expected, the Home Alone sequel wasn’t as much of a hit as its predecessors, scoring a measly 32% on Rotten Tomatoes. For many fans, the 2024 parody trailer of Home Alone 3 is the sequel that many would have preferred.
“I’d watch this. Looks way better than what the actual Home Alone 3 was,” one fan commented on the YouTube trailer.
“I haven’t gone to the cinema in a long time, but if they make this parody into a real movie, I’ll grab my money and go to the cinema in an instant. I swear,” another fan weighed in.
