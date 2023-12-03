Is Macaulay Culkin’s child in Home Alone?

Macaulay Culkin is known for his child star making role of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, but does his own child actually appear in the franchise?

Now that it’s the Christmas season, no doubt families are putting on the classic 90s flick Home alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister.

The plot of the movie reads, “Eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he’s happy to be in charge; but when thieves try to break into his home, he puts up a fight like no other.”

Now, Culkin went on to star in the New York bound sequel, and then other actors took on the role of Kevin for future iterations. But did his son actually star in Home Alone at one point?

Does Macaulay Culkin’s son appear in Home Alone?

Sadly no, but Macaulay Culkin has actually convinced his eldest son, Dakota, that he stars in it.

In an interview with ET following his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame, the actor said, “I already showed [the movie] to him last year, he thinks it’s so funny.

“I convinced my oldest that he’s the kid in the movie. I said, ‘Remember you had yellow hair? Remember when you were getting the bad guys?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah!’ He is such a liar. I’m like, ‘You don’t remember any of that.'”

Although, fans of Home Alone will know that one of Culkin’s family members, that being Kieran Culkin – now of Scott Pilgrim and Succession fame – appears as one of Kevin’s cousins in the film.

Culkin shares two young sons with fellow actor Brenda Song, and he told ET that they were “the reason pretty much to do anything now.

“We always talk about how we don’t remember our life before our kids – it’s a dream or a distant kind of concept, not a reality. I love the fact that my boys can come here and see a dog pee on my name.”

He also said to Song in a speech, “You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family. After the birth of our two boys you’ve become my three favorite people. I love you so much.”

The ceremony also involved speeches from Catherine O’Hara – who played his character’s mother in Home Alone – and Natasha Lyonne.

