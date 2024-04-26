Goodbye Earth ending explained: Does everyone die from the asteroid?

Goodbye Earth takes the residents of Woongchoen City through their final 200 days on Earth as an asteroid is set to hit South Korea – but is it a happy or sad ending for the K-drama?

Amid the news that the government could not deflect an asteroid heading to Earth, South Korea must prepare themselves. South Korea and Woongchoen City are the main areas to be affected and likely destroyed.

Goodbye Earth focuses on a group of characters like Jin Se-kyung. A middle school teacher and city hall volunteer who does whatever is necessary to protect her students. Yoon-sang is a researcher who travels back to Korea to be with Se-kyung. Seong-jae is a priest who tries to maintain the residents’ faith amid the crisis. Kang In-ah is a military commander.

Article continues after ad

As the days to the end of the world are near, the characters decide how to live their final moments as chaos runs rampant. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Does the asteroid kill everyone in Goodbye Earth?

Yes. The K-drama’s ending is bittersweet with the characters coming to terms with their fate and spending their final moments as best as they can.

A lot of things change by the final 20 days on Earth. Seong-jae leaves the priesthood behind while Se-kyung and Yoon-sang live their days as a married couple. While everyone has affected their fates, there’s an overbearing grim reality to it.

In-ah decides to leave her military commander position to travel as much as she can before it’s too late. But before doing so, she goes to the army’s artillery to find a gun magazine. She then visits Se-kyung and Yoon-sang to say her goodbyes.

Article continues after ad

But before she leaves, she has Yoon-sang give her the gun they have hidden away. The magazine clip is empty and she switches it out for a full one. She returns it to Yoon-sang and tells him he has to protect Se-kyung. But things take a turn when Se-kyung goes to the docks where the local thugs are. She learns one of the leaders is giving a drug user a chance to leave on an aircraft, but only if he brings him three children.

Article continues after ad

The three children he plans to take are Se-kyung’s students. The thugs are finding as many people as possible to take abroad on cargo ships before the asteroid hits. Se-kyung realizes she must once again do what’s necessary to protect them.

Article continues after ad

The final episode shows snippets of everyone’s lives as they live on. Soon Se-kyung goes to visit Ms. Kim and gives her a farewell. She also goes to visit the children to learn they are afraid because they are receiving messages from the thug leader.

Goodbye Earth ends with Yoon-sang making bottle bombs and Se-kyung going to the leader’s known club. The episode closes with her monologue of saying goodbye and images of the people she loves happy, her students floating away on a hot air balloon smiling, and more.

The final scene is of Se-kyung holding the thug at gunpoint, Yoon-sang biking to the docks where the cargo ships are, and the asteroid falling from the sky before a gunshot is heard.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Goodbye Earth is available to stream on Netflix, alongside other worthwhile K-dramas coming to Netflix.