Goodbye Earth: What happened to Yoo Ah-in’s character in the K-drama?

Goodbye Earth has fans on the edge of their seats to know how actor Yoo Ah-in’s character’s storyline plays out amid the producer’s decision to edit his scenes following his drug scandal.

The Netflix K-drama tackles the reality of how humanity will deal with the news that the world will end in 200 days. Actor Yoo Ah-in was cast as Yoon-sang in Goodbye Earth. A researcher at a biotech university living abroad in the United States. He also stars as Jin Se-kyung’s (Ahn Eun-jin) longtime boyfriend.

His character’s storyline was described as him doing everything possible to return to South Korea to be with Se-kyung. Despite knowing the asteroid will destroy them all. But producer Kim Jin-min publically stated Yoo’s role in Goodbye Earth had been edited due to his drug use scandal in 2023.

The producer explained removing Yoo’s character entirely was impossible as Yoon-sang plays a major role in the K-drama. So here’s a breakdown of what happens to Yoo’s character in Goodbye Earth. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Sang-eun goes through hell to return to South Korea

Through some hardships, Sang-eun does manage to return to be with Se-kyung before the end of the world.

In the first episode of the K-drama, Se-kyung and the others are led to believe Yoon-sang is missing. He and Se-kyung were on video chat when news broke of the asteroid. At the same time, Se-kyung’s lab gets raided and takes him away before the video cuts.

The K-drama introduces Yoon-sang’s return in Episode 2 as he hitches a ride from someone. He arrives at the military-run inspection point. Without a passport, he’s only able to hand the soldiers a legal document declaring his work as a researcher in the United States. But instead of letting him go, they take him for questioning.

They tell him he has to check in every day at 5 PM to make sure of his whereabouts due to the nature of his profession. By the end of the episode, he’s reunited with Se-kyung. But his story takes a dark turn when she notices long scars on his side.

In the bathroom, you see his scars and bruising is still fresh and there is a red transmitter inside one of the wounds. It’s later revealed that he was taken hostage by the raiders and tortured.

Sang-eun’s ending storyline in Goodbye Earth

Sang-eun learns the truth about Father Baek and helps others right some wrongs before the end of the world.

Along the way in the K-drama storyline, Yoon-sang learns the truth behind Father Baek’s disappearance and his swindling of the church for money. The K-drama reveals Yoon-sang’s work as a researcher involved in finding genetic mistakes during the embryo stage.

His storyline connects to Father Baek, who is alive. He’s part of an organization of other high-profile politicians who are involved in a shady cult to save the “perfect” people before the asteroid. He even gives Yoon-sang a chance to join them. Later on, he talks to Se-kyung and tells her the truth he could never leave her.

Yoon-sang, Se-kyung, and the others create a plan to give Father Baek what he deserves. They keep him during confession to kill time to thwart his chances of going on the aircraft. In the end, they leave without him.

The final episodes of Goodbye Earth have Yoon-sang and Se-kyung getting married as he works for City Hall. Yoon-sang’s story in Goodbye Earth ends with him living with Se-kyung, before realizing he must help Se-kyung with one final mission to protect her students.

While she goes to a club to kill a thug leader who will traffick young kids abroad with her students as targets, he goes to the docks where the cargo ships are that they will use. He’s armed with bottle bombs and smiles as the asteroid is seen in the sky and the K-drama ends with the sound of a gunshot.

Goodbye Earth is available to stream on Netflix.