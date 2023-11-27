Cabin Alone: Is Macaulay Culkin making a Home Alone sequel?

It’s been more than 30 years since Macaulay Culkin’s last Home Alone movie, but fans seem to believe he’s returning for Cabin Alone, a new sequel – is it true?

After a scene-stealing early turn in Uncle Buck, Culkin became one of the most iconic child characters in movie history as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, the first of the star’s two blockbuster, mischief-making entries in the franchise.

He returned for the sequel, Lost in New York, but the series continued on without him, for better or worse; there’s a stronger argument for the latter, with the third, mostly forgotten film teeing up two direct-to-DVD follow-ups and a dismissed remake.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With fans digging out their old copies of the original Home Alone as December approaches, they may have seen news of Culkin reprising his role as an adult for a new sequel – but is it actually happening?

Is Macaulay Culkin returning to Home Alone for Cabin Alone?

No, Macaulay Culkin will not be returning for a new entry in the Home Alone franchise. Cabin Alone is a fake movie that isn’t in development.

Once again, much like John Krasinski’s supposed Die Hard remake and the fake Polar Express sequel, people have been misled by a fake poster on Facebook.

Article continues after ad

The post, shared by YODA BBY ABY, claims Culkin is starring in a movie called Cabin Alone that’s coming to Disney Plus on December 18, 2023 – this is absolutely not true. Unfortunately, it has racked up thousands of comments and shares, but fans are getting excited over nothing.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

The caption reads: “Get ready for a hilarious adventure in ‘Cabin Alone’ starring Macaulay Culkin! When his family’s cabin getaway turns into treasure hunt chaos, Kevin must outsmart bumbling treasure hunters convinced DB Cooper’s loot is under his cabin. Will he save the day before his family arrives and crashes the party? Find out in this laugh-out-loud family comedy!”

Article continues after ad

Aside from the first two movies, Culkin played Kevin again in a 2018 advert for Google Assistant. Check it out below:

In the commercial, he uses the tech for everything; ordering more aftershave, talking to the pizza delivery guy, turning down the temperature (without facing the scary furnace), and beginning “Operation Kevin” to fend off burglars waiting outside.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately though, Cabin Alone is just a festive lie. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.

In the meantime, if you want to find out more about some real upcoming movies and TV shows, check out our hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3