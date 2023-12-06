Three “lost” movies by Disney and Pixar are heading to theaters for the first time, following a difficult release schedule during the pandemic.

Thanks to the rising popularity of streaming platform Disney Plus, the model for the studio’s release has been ever-changing. In recent years, fans have been able to predict when films would move from theaters to streaming, but that’s no longer the case.

Things got even more unpredictable for Disney and Pixar when the global Covid-19 pandemic took full effect, prompting the studio to pivot away from theatrical releases altogether.

Now, three Disney and Pixar movies most affected by a lack of theatrical release are heading back to cinemas to do it all over again.

Three “lost” Disney/Pixar movies head back to theaters

Disney and Pixar’s Soul, Turning Red, and Luca are all set to head to theaters for the very first time.

Each released between 2020-2022, the three movies debuted immediately on Disney Plus without getting an additional theatrical release.

Soul, Luca, and Turning Red are each set to have a cinematic release in 2024 – Soul on January 12, Turning Red on February 9, and Luca on March 22. Tickets for all screenings will go on sale on January 2.

In addition to the Disney and Pixar releases, each film will also be accompanied by their original short films, Burrow, Kitbull, and For the Birds.

Speaking to Variety back in June, Pixar‘s creative chief officer Pete Docter explained why families have become more accustomed to watching Disney movies on streaming. “In the long run, there’s been a bit of a mixed blessing because we’ve trained audiences that these films will be available for you on Disney Plus.

“And it’s more expensive for a family of four to go to a theater when they know they can wait and it’ll come out on the platform. We’re trying to make sure people realize there’s a great deal you’re missing by not seeing it on the big screen.

“I love this. Pixar belongs on the big screen. And all of these got major play in our house,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news. “Disney and Pixar just can’t get enough of breaking our hearts with their animated movies.” added another.

“They deserve it. They’re really good and don’t only deserve a Disney Plus release,” a third summed up.

