You can’t watch Maleficent on Disney+ and here’s why

A particular Disney villain is absent from her streaming home. We’ve explained why Maleficent isn’t on Disney+ in the US, and how to watch the movie on other platforms.

Disney+ is the best streaming service for classic fairytales and animated movies. But despite all the new TV shows and movies on Disney+, there’s a glaring omission from its back catalog.

2014’s live-action Disney remake Maleficent is not on the service, even though it used to be.

Luckily, you can watch it on an alternative platform in the US, and fans located elsewhere in the world won’t face the same problem.

Why is Maleficent not on Disney Plus?

Maleficent is not on Disney+ in the US because of pre-existing agreements with other streaming services. It’s expected to return once those contractual agreements end.

Before Disney+’s launch in 2019, Disney partnered with platforms like Netflix, HBO, and Starz, to distribute their content on streaming. Disney doesn’t need to license out their content anymore, but agreements for certain films like Maleficent will remain until they expire or are bought out.

Maleficent was first removed in 2021. However, the sequel, Mistress of Evil, is still on Disney+.

How to watch Maleficent in the US

You can stream Maleficent in the US on STARZ. Alternatively, you could buy or rent the movie on digital platforms or purchase a physical copy.

You’ll need a STARZ subscription to watch it there. Maleficent is also on all the usual digital movie marketplaces such as Apple TV and Amazon.

To avoid these irritating streaming rights issues altogether, add it to your Blu-Ray or DVD collection.

Can you watch Maleficent on Disney Plus in the UK?

You can watch Maleficent on Disney Plus in the UK. Unlike the US, it hasn’t been removed there.

Streaming agreements are typically region-dependent, and the deal that affected Maleficent in the US does not affect Disney+ in the UK.

