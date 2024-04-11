Best streaming services 2024 — comparing prices, content, and trials for every platform

If you’re looking for the best streaming services to subscribe to this year, we’ve got you covered. Here, we break down platform costs, what kind of content each delivers, and whether you can grab a free trial.

To access the slew of new movies streaming each month and the most binge-worthy TV shows around, you have to manage your subscriptions wisely.

The problem is, some streaming services have better content catalogs than others, some are mightily expensive, and some have messy user interfaces.

Simply put, finding the best streaming services to put your money into can be a minefield. But not anymore, as we run through the pros and cons of each platform.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Whether Netflix is the best streaming service is debatable, but it is definitely the most famous name in the game. In fact, this age of streaming we are in is pretty much entirely down to the success and popularity of Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Cost: There are three price points for Netflix, depending on how much you hate adverts and how many devices you need to use it on.

For $6.99 per month, you can use Netflix on two devices but you’ll have to put up with ads. For $15.49 per month, you won’t have any ads and can use two devices. Or, for $22.99 per month, you can use Netflix, ad-free, on up to four devices.

Article continues after ad

The positives: Binge watchers will love Netflix, as every episode of the best new TV shows drop in one swoop. Netflix also produces loads of original content, including a range of true crime and documentaries. And, the platform offers a great spread of new and old movies, too, so there’s usually something for everyone.

The negatives: There are plans for a Netflix password crackdown, where you’ll no longer be able to share a login with friends and family outside your home. You also can’t get a free trial of Netflix, which means you’re either in or out. Though, if you haven’t tried Netflix before, we’d be very surprised.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Coming to Netflix soon: You’ll need a subscription to Netflix if you want to watch shows like Virgin River Season 6, Stranger Things Season 5, and Wednesday Season 2.

Disney+

The House of Mouse was always going to get in on the act, and Disney has put together a pretty impressive platform in a short time. From a relatively small catalog back in 2019, Disney+ now boasts a wide range of different movies and TV shows, and no, it’s not just for kids.

Disney+

Cost: For $7.99 per month, you’ll get the Disney+ basic package, which includes ads. But, for $13.99 per month (or $139.99 annually), you can get it without ads. You can also add on other services like Hulu and ESPN+ for an extra cost.

Article continues after ad

The positives: If you love diving into big franchises, Disney+ is the one for you. Watch all the Marvel movies in order, explore the galaxy of Star Wars movies, or dive into all the Disney and Pixar movies with this service.

Article continues after ad

Aside from this, Disney+ also offers movies and TV shows for more mature viewers, including animated series like Family Guy and American Dad, and a whole host of classic movies from decades gone by.

The negatives: While Disney+ offers a decent range of content, and its ad-free version is cheaper than Netflix, the latter does have the edge when it comes to the sheer volume of movies and TV shows available. But, there is very little else wrong with Disney+, to be honest.

Article continues after ad

Coming to Disney+ soon: You’ll need to sign up to Disney+ if you want to catch Doctor Who Season 14, The Bear Season 3, and Welcome to Wrexham Season 3.

Prime Video

Amazon is not just able to deliver anything you desire to your door, it also offers tons of great movies and TV series through its streaming service and on-demand options.

Amazon

Cost: Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 with ads, or $11.98 to go ad-free.

Article continues after ad

The positives: A real positive to Prime Video is that you’re able to add other channels like BFI Player, Showtime, and Paramount+ to your service (at an extra cost, of course), and have all your content in one place.

Article continues after ad

You can also rent pretty much any film through Prime Video, too. So, if you can’t find a cult classic or a hidden gem elsewhere, a small fee to Amazon can be the best way forward.

The negatives: The main issue with Prime Video is its user interface. Unless you’re searching for something specific, it’s hard to find recommendations based on your interests. And, if you add something to your watchlist, it stays there even when it’s no longer included in your subscription — not ideal if you plan to watch something for free and find out you have to pay.

Article continues after ad

Coming to Prime Video soon: You’ll need to be a Prime Video subscriber if you want to watch The Boys Season 4, Reacher Season 3, and, eventually, Invincible Season 3.

Article continues after ad

Apple TV+

Yes, the company that makes your mobile phone also has one of the best streaming services, too. Apple TV+ favors quality over quantity, with some of the best TV shows around being exclusive to the platform.

Pixabay

Cost: Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month, for an ad-free service you can use on up to six devices simultaneously. You can also get a free 7-day trial of the service.

The positives: Some of the very best TV shows of the last few years have come from Apple, like Severance, Masters of the Air, and Ted Lasso. The great thing about a platform that doesn’t release tons of new content each month is that you know you’re likely to get something great when they do put something out.

Article continues after ad

The negatives: If you’re the kind of person who just wants to watch loads of different TV shows and movies, day in and day out, then Apple TV+ might not be for you. You can probably watch most of the content on the service you’re interested in within a couple of months.

Article continues after ad

Coming to Apple TV+ soon: We can’t wait for Severance Season 2, and signing up to Apple TV+ is worth it for that show alone.

Max

You probably know this platform by the name HBO Max, though the HBO part was dropped in May 2023. This is essentially the streaming arm of Warner Bros.

Article continues after ad

HBO Max

Cost: For $9.99 you can get access to Max with ads on two devices. For $19.99 you’ll get Max across four devices, and free of adverts.

The positives: Fans of the DC Universe can get their fill with Max. You can watch all the Batman movies, everything from the old DCEU, and dive into James Gunn’s new universe there, too. You’ll also get all the prestige television HBO has to offer, like Succession.

The negatives: Max is rather expensive, especially considering it’s quite restrictive with the content it offers. Like Apple’s platform, Max is not exactly the best streaming service when it comes to giving users a wealth of choices for what to watch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Coming to Max soon: You’ll need Max to enjoy the likes of House of the Dragon Season 2, The Penguin TV show, and The Sympathizer, the new Park Chan-wook series starring Robert Downey Jr.

Crunchyroll

Definitely one of the most niche streaming services out there, but if you like anime, you need to have a subscription to Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll

Cost: You can get a 14-day free trial for Crunchyroll, which is handy, and there are also lots of free shows to watch there, too.

As for paid subscriptions, you can pay $7.99 per month to stream on one device, $9.99 to stream on four devices, and $14.99 to use Crunchyroll on six devices. The good news is that none of these plans include ads.

Article continues after ad

The positives: As you may have guessed, there is an abundance of great anime on Crunchyroll. From epic movies to long-running TV shows, there’s enough there to keep you going for years, to be honest.

Article continues after ad

Plus, the fact you can access Crunchyroll for so cheap (or even free) makes it a win-win.

The negatives: The only real downside to Crunchyroll is how specifically catered it is to anime audiences. Still, if you’re not a fan of anime, then you’re not likely to subscribe to this service anyway.

Coming to Crunchyroll soon: There are some amazing upcoming anime shows on Crunchyroll, including Demon Slayer Season 4, One Punch Man Season 3, and Solo Leveling Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Paramount+

Paramount

Cost: Paramount+ costs $6 per month (or $60 for the year) for a service including adverts. Alternatively, you can get the platform without ads, and with Showtime included, for $12 a month (or $120 a year).

You can also get a 7-day free trial for Paramount+ to have a taste of what it has to offer.

The positives: Cowboy fans will love Paramount+ as it’s the home of Yellowstone (and lots of other Taylor Sheridan shows like Bass Reeves and Mayor Kingstown. It’s also got the entire Star Trek timeline in its catalog and an abundance of classic movies.

Article continues after ad

Aside from the great content, Paramount+ also has a slick and easy-to-use interface, and it doesn’t cost that much, either. This is up there as one of the very best streaming services.

Article continues after ad

The negatives: There’s not a lot to dislike about Paramount+. The only thing is, you’re probably best off using this platform as a supplementary service to something like Netflix or Disney+, otherwise you’re missing out on some of the bigger new releases out there.

Coming to Paramount+ soon: There’s plenty of cowboy content coming up, like Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 and Yellowstone 1923 Season 2. Plus, all the new Star Trek shows like Discovery, Strange New Worlds, and the Section 31 movie.

Those are the best streaming services and the information you need to make an informed decision on which subscription to choose. To get even more out of your chosen platforms, check out our guides to the Netflix secret codes, the best TV shows streaming this month, and the best horror movies on Disney Plus.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.