Wizards of Waverly Place’s biggest star returns in reboot — but there’s a catch

Wizards of Waverly Place star Selena Gome will be returning for the series’ reboot, but there’s a catch to her involvement.

Disney has seen a resurgence of reboots based on beloved franchises, from That’s So Raven to Percy Jackson, and now it looks like their most popular magical series—Wizards of Waverly Place—is making a comeback this year.

Despite ending in 2012, the show’s popularity never waned thanks to its star-studded cast, including pop singer Selena Gomez. It has been officially confirmed that a reboot of the series will premiere later this year.

The reboot will follow the family of eldest son Justin (David Henrie), which consists of his wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and their two sons, Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).

Wizards of Waverly Place will see the return of Gomez’s Alex, but The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the singer will only be around for the show’s pilot episode.

The new series will kick off with Alex bringing the young, powerful wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to Justin and asking for his help training her.

Though Justin became the family wizard at the end of the original show, he chose to lead a mortal life with his family, and the reboot will see him make the decision to return to his magical roots in order to help Billie.

In a very unique move for Disney, Wizards of Waverly Place will be shown both through Disney+ and cable via the Disney Channel.