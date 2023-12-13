Best known for roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Last Resort, Andre Braugher’s latest TV project wasn’t completed before his death.

The actor died at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023, due to illness, according to reports.

Best known for playing Captain Holt in the cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, tributes have been pouring in both from his fans and fellow collaborators.

Recent reports suggest that Braugher was in the middle of working on a new TV project, which wasn’t finished in time before his death.

Andre Braugher’s final TV show wasn’t finished before his death

Andre Braugher’s final TV show, The Residence, wasn’t completed before his death.

The new TV show is said to be an “upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs” look at the White House, with Detective Cordelia Cupp arriving to uncover a murder that took place during an official dinner. Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House serves as inspiration for the series.

Shondaland’s murder mystery is being produced for Netflix and has been delayed by the effects of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Though Andre Braugher‘s role in the series was unknown, reports suggest that only four out of the show’s eight episodes had finished filming, with production expected to pick back up on January 2, 2024.

The Residence is also set to star Uzo Aduba, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Edwina Findley, Randall Park, Molly Griggs, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Spencer Garrett, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Mary Wiseman.

It is currently unclear how production for The Residence will proceed after Andre Braugher‘s death, or whether the expected production schedule will be delayed. It also cannot yet be said whether Braugher’s character will be written off or recast for the remaining four episodes.

