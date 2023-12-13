Brooklyn Nine-Nine Captain Holt actor Andre Braugher dies age 61

Actor Andre Braugher, best known for his work as Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, has died at age 61.

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher has died at age 61, Variety reporting that the actor died on Monday due to illness.

Braugher was born in Chicago and made his film debut in 1989, starring in the Oscar-winning picture Glory. From then, he appeared in smaller films before landing the role of Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC police drama Homicide: Life on the Street.

Article continues after ad

The series was a massive hit for the actor, running for seven seasons and earning Braugher two Emmy nominations for Best Lead Actor, even winning the award in 1998.

Article continues after ad

NBC Andre Braugher starred as Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

However, his recent turn as Captain Holt in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine is what many younger fans may know and love the actor from.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the most beloved comedies of recent years. The series, which focuses on the officers who work at the Nine-Nine Police precinct, has won multiple awards over the years.

Article continues after ad

Of all the characters from the series, one whom fans developed a deep connection for was Captain Holt, played by Braugher. The actor was nominated for an Emmy in the best supporting character category four times for his role.

Braugher’s deadpan performance as well as his developing relationship with his fellow officers, was central to the emotional beats of the series.