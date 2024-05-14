Fallout’s huge viewership comes in second to another Prime Video show

It’s no surprise that Fallout has been a runaway hit for Prime Video. The series, based on the post-apocalyptic RPG franchise of the same name, garnered high praise for its 10-episode first season.

This is why you might be surprised to learn Fallout is only the second most popular series on Prime Video.

While Fallout is making history for Prime Video, becoming the second most-watched title ever in the streamer’s history, it’s still just behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Variety reports.

New Line Cinema The Lord of the Rings is set to come back in a big way

It shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, though, considering just how massive The Lord of the Rings franchise has been. While Fallout netted a whopping 65 million viewers in its first two weeks, Rings of Power hit 25 million viewers in its first day alone.

It’s a rare case where fans of every franchise turn out to be winners. Lord of the Rings isn’t going anywhere; in addition to the upcoming Rings of Power Season 2, it was recently announced Andy Serkis would be returning for a new film, Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Fallout is here to stay too, with Prime Video recently confirming Fallout Season 2 is in production. Outside of TV, there are rumors that Bethesda is working to find a way to release Fallout 5 sooner rather than later.

The first seasons of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout are available to stream in their entirety on Prime Video right now.