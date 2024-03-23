How to find Unown in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Finding Unown is a gargantuan task in Pokemon Go, so let’s go over the possible ways to get one and if it can be Shiny.

There are a handful of Pokemon that are incredibly hard to get in Pokemon Go. Pokemon like Larvesta, Archen, Kecleon, and Zygarde take a lot of work for trainers to actually find and capture.

Another one of those rare Pokemon is Unown. If you’re having trouble finding Unown in Pokemon Go, let’s go over some of the possible ways to find it and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Niantic

How to get Unown in Pokemon Go

Technically, trainers can find Unown through wild encounters, but the odds of actually encountering one seem to be incredibly slim. As such it’s not a very reliable method to catch Unown.

Aside from getting lucky and finding them in the wild, Unown are somewhat often featured in specific events.

For example, certain Unown letters were featured encounters for all habitats during the New York, Madrid, and Sendai Go Fest 2024 events. Alternately, Unown sometimes appear in common events like 2023’s Psychic Spectacular.

It’s best to keep an eye out for upcoming events to see if Unown is a featured encounter, rather than relying on pure luck.

It’s also worth noting that Unown only takes up one Pokedex entry, despite having 28 forms (one for each letter of the alphabet, including a question mark and exclamation point).

Can Unown be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Unown can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, but not all of its forms can be Shiny.

Here is a list of every Unown form that can currently be found as a Shiny:

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

L

M

N

O

P

R

S

T

U

V

X

Y

!

Currently, K, Q, W, Z, and ? cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Go. We will update this guide whenever these Shiny forms are added to Pokemon Go.

That’s all you need to know about catching Unown in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny. For more Pokemon Go content, make sure to check out the guides below:

