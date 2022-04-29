Pokemon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift codes – Free rewards in May 2022

Pokemon Legends Arceus players can bag themselves some free content in the Nintendo Switch game with Mystery Gift codes and rewards in May 2022. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to redeem them.

Like Sword & Shield and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Pokemon Legends Arceus features the Mystery Gift option which allows trainers to download prizes like ‘mon and Poke Balls via the internet.

Most of the codes and rewards have expiry dates, though, so you’ll need to act fast if you want a certain piece of content for free in your game. Check below for everything you can receive right now through Pokemon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift codes in May 2022.

Mystery Gift codes for Pokemon Legends Arceus (May 2022)

As of April 29, 2022, there are four free gifts currently available in Legends Arceus. It’s worth noting that some codes will require specific methods to be able to obtain them, such as having preordered the title prior to release:

Mystery Gift codes Mystery Gift reward Expiry date No code needed – Get Via Internet Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set May 9, 2022, 4:59 PM PST No code needed – Get Via Internet Baneful Fox Mask May 9, 2022, 4:59 PM PST Amazon US/JP preorder exclusive – unique code emailed to you Garchomp Kimono Set May 16, 2022, 4:59 PM PST Nintendo eShop preorder exclusive – unique code emailed to you 30x Heavy Ball May 9, 2022, 4:59 PM PST

Free gifts are also available for those that have a save file for Sword & Shield and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl — so make sure to check out our Gift Pokemon guide here for steps to claim these special ‘mon.

How to unlock Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Trainers rejoice! To unlock the Mystery Gift feature, you won’t have to progress too far into your Hisuian journey, as it is unlocked automatically after you complete Mission 5. This happens around approximately two hours of playtime.

Remember that you need an internet connection to access any free gifts!

How to claim Mystery Gift codes

To redeem Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Legends Arceus, follow the steps below.

Open your Satchel. Press ZR to scroll towards the right of your screen. Click ‘Mystery Gift’. Select ‘Get with Code/Password’. Type in the code. For Mystery Gifts that don’t need a code, simply hit ‘Get via Internet‘ instead.

Expired Mystery Gifts

Once codes and rewards have expired, they will be moved into the table below to ensure you’re not trying to redeem rewards that are no longer available:

Mystery Gift codes Mystery Gift reward Expiry date ARCEUSADVENTURE 30x Ultra Ball 30x Gigaton Ball 30x Jet Ball March 31, 2022, 6:59 AM PST THX4Y0URHELP 5x Grit Pebbles 5x Rare Candy 5x Star Piece March 31, 2022, 3:59 PM PST

So, there you have it, that’s everything there is to know about Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Legends Arceus for May 2022.

