Genshin Impact 2.3 update: Release date, new character banners, more

MiHoYo has announced official details surrounding Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update, revealing a number of new characters, locations, release dates, and events that will soon be added to the game.

Genshin Impact 2.3 may not be live just yet, but that hasn’t stopped a number of official details from emerging. Currently, players are diving into the 2.2 update, which included Thoma and the new Tsurumi Island – the game’s final Inazuma island.

While the Inazuma content is coming to a close, miHoYo will be ensuring the region goes out with a bang. The 2.3 patch will include plenty of new characters, deadly enemies, and fresh locations for fans to get stuck into. Here’s a sneak peek into the latest content.

Genshin Impact 2.3 release date

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.3 update will release November 24, 2021. This follows directly after the release of Version 2.2, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog”, which arrived on October 13, 2021.

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream was broadcast on November 12th at 04:00 PT, 07:00 ET, and 14:00 GMT over on the official Twitch channel. Make sure you check out our Promo Codes guide to claim all the free Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.3 character banners and reruns

Arataki Itto

"Hello, I'm the deputy of the Arataki Gang. If you come across any inappropriate behavior on the part of our boss, Arataki Itto, please contact me immediately. " — Kuki Shinobu ◆ Arataki Itto

◆ The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang

◆ Geo

◆ Taurus Iracundus pic.twitter.com/c7Nb9LKDAL — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.3 will introduce a number of new and returning characters, with one of the most hyped being Arataki Itto – a mysterious character who dominates the battlefield with powerful Geo attacks.

Read More: Genshin Impact Arataki Itto revealed

Itto wields a Claymore and has a four-hit basic attack combo, which gains increased power. His Elemental Skill (Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!) hurls out a raging bull that deals Geo damage to enemies hit. Once the bull has finished charging, it will stay on the battlefield and taunt nearby enemies. Itto also gains one stack of Superlative Superstrenght – a passive that enables him to unleash empowered attacks.

Lastly, Itto’s Elemental Burst (Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!) unleashes a flurry of devastating Geo hits that deal damage based off of his DEF. During this state, Itto also gains increased ATK SPD and resistances.

Itto is described as “fast as the wind and mighty as thunder” and is an “intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.” Despite his demonic looks, Itto is known for his kindness and competitive nature. In fact, the Arataki Gang helps rid Inazuma of any troublemakers.

Gorou

Gorou is another character that is will be released in Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update. The Inazuman resistance fighter is known for his courage and loyalty, stopping at nothing to fight Baal’s Vision Hunt Decree.

Read More: All Genshin Impact banner reruns

As a general in Sangonomiya Kokomi’s army, Gorou is no stranger to the hardships of battle. Gorou’s Elemental Skill (Inuzuka All Round-Defense) deals AoE Geo DMG and grants various defensive bonuses to those that stand within the ability’s radius.

His Elemental Burst (Juuga: Forward Unto Victory) deals further AoE DMG, buffing fellow Geo units, and has the same effects as the war banner from his Elemental Skill.

Gorou is officially described as having a “beast-like fighting intuition and tenacious will,” which enables him to “find a way to victory even in the most critical moments.” It’s this reliability that makes Gorou such a strong fighter in the Sangonomiya Resistance.

Albedo

Albedo will get a rerun in Version 2.3 and will be the second 5-star character alongside Arataki Itto. This inquisitive knight is the Captain of the Favonious Knights Investigation Team, which pioneers the research of Teyvat.

Read More: Genshin Impact daily login rewards

Using Geo-based skills and deadly sword swings, Albedo can quickly crush his foes, dealing huge amounts of AoE damage to those that dare get in his way. The Albedo rerun is just one of the many returning 5-star characters that will be making a reappearance.

Eula

Eula is a deadly claymore user that freezes her opponents with ice-cold blasts and bursts them down with lethal sword swings. As a member of Mondstadt’s old aristocracy, Eula aims to break free from the tyrannical rule of her bloodline and set out on her own path.

Eula will also appear alongside Albedo in a new rerun banner. Eula is currently the 7th Cryo unit in the game, joining the likes of Ganyu, QiQi, and Rosaria.

Genshin Impact new rerun banner

The Genshin Impact 2.3 will also include a new type of rerun banner, which will enable players to unlock previously released 5-star characters.

Meanwhile, the shared wish count is separate from other wish types and will not affect each other. This is great news for those that want to unlock any characters they’ve missed from previous banner releases.

Genshin Impact new Artifact sets

Divine Chorus

The Divine Chorus Artifact set looks to be the best build for Sangonomiya Kokomi, so travelers who were lucky enough to get the 5-star support will want to get their hands on this. After all, the added damage from the Healing Bubble will greatly increase Kokomi’s DPS potential.

Husk of Opulent Dreams

As 2.3 will introduce a number of new Geo characters to the game, miHoYo will be adding a new Artifact set that is tailor-made for these tanky heroes. Husk of Opulent Dreams enhances added DEF and ATK, making it particularly useful for Zhongli/Arataki Itto.

Genshin Impact Golden Wolflord boss fight

Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update will also bring a new boss fight to the game. The Golden Wolflord is a gigantic Geo enemy that resembles a spectral wolf that teleports into the arena from a far-off plane. Once summoned, the Planelurker will fly around the arena, bombarding the player with Geo-based projectiles and huge tornados.

As the Geo wolf floats above the ground, it looks like players will have an easier time using ranged DPS units like Ganyu to hit its weak points. Early gameplay suggests that the Planelurker boss fight could potentially be the toughest foe in the game, so travelers will need to come prepared.

Shadow Amidst Snowstorm event

Taking place on Dragonspine, players will be able to build snowmen and take part in winter training events to unlock unique rewards. The new sword, Cinnabar Spindle, will also be unlocked via completing the various challenges.

The Misty Dungeon will also make its return, giving players the chance to test their mettle against dungeon-filled enemies. However, unlike the previous event, Travelers will need to use Elemental reactions to stop the various traps that have been littered around each room.

Energy Amplifier Fruition

The Energy Amplifier event requires players to seek out the various POIs scattered around Teyavt. Once the locations have been found, travelers will need to take down hordes of mutated enemies. Upon their defeat, you’ll be able to claim some loot-filled chests.

Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog

A mysterious case has appeared in Inazuma and Travelers will need to team up with the Bantan Sango Detective Agency to solve the strange animal disappearances. During the investigation, you’ll be tasked with finding and bringing the missing animals back.

You’ll need to avoid being spotted by the various guard dogs that protect each site. Fortunately, travelers can use fireworks and smoke machines to distract the crafty canines, while a new event item called the Omni-Ubiquity net can stun them.

This new event item can also be used to catch various overworld enemies and transfer them to your Serenitea Pot.

Liben event

Liben – the game’s traveling merchant will also be returning in Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update. Liben has appeared a number of times throughout Gesnhin’s events, giving players the opportunity to trade items for Primogems and other useful materials.

Read More: Genshin Impact fans look to new competitor

Primogems will be given out to players that successfully fulfill his requests, so you’ll definitely want to claim these if you’re after the latest 5-star character.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.3. We’ll update this piece as more details drop ahead of Genshin Impact Version 2.3. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

