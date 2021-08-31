All Genshin Impact leaked banner reruns: Ganyu, Hu Tao, more

Genshin Impact banner reruns enable players to get previously released characters, but which 5-stars will be returning?

Genshin Impact banners are constantly refreshed with every new update, giving players the opportunity to spend their Primogems on the latest characters. While many travelers will be hoping to add Baal, Kokomi, and Yae Miko to their rosters – there are a few 5-stars that will be returning.

As with most gacha games, Genshin Impact features reruns where previously released characters are made available again. This is particularly good news for players who missed certain banners or didn’t have enough Intertwined Fates.

Fortunately, a recent Genshin Impact banner leak has given us some news on the upcoming reruns.

Advertisement

Contents

Genshin Impact banner reruns

According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @Ubatcha1, the next character returns will be the following:

Ganyu

Hu Tao

Albedo

These leaked rerun characters are in no particular order and could well change before their official release.

Raiden -> Kokomi -> Yae -> Ganyu -> Hu Tao -> Albedo No Guarantee of that exact order or that it won't change Remember, you don't have to pull on Day 1, wait to make a decision on what banners to pull on. Have fun watching the livestream tomorrow!#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) August 19, 2021

As of writing, Baal (Raiden Shogun) is the latest banner that players can roll on, with Kokomi following soon after on September 21.

After these two characters have been released, miHoYo will likely be adding the remaining Inazuma characters to the game.

The remaining characters are that of Yae Miko, Thoma, and Gorou. However, once these have been wrapped up, players will be able to get their hands on a number of previously released characters.

Advertisement

Ganyu banner rerun

Ganyu has quickly become one of the most powerful characters in the game. As a result, many players will be wanting to add the Cryo bow user to their roster when the Ganyu rerun is announced.

The Plenilune Gaze excels at dealing huge amounts of crit damage to frozen enemies, making her an essential pick for any player looking to maximize their DPS.

Hu Tao banner rerun

Hu Tao is another character that proved incredibly popular upon her release in version 1.3. Since then, this ghostly girl has melted her enemies with flaming hot Pyro abilities, engulfing them with fiery polearm attacks.

If the leaked Hua Tau rerun is to be true, then more players could have a chance to add the spooky trickster to their team.

Advertisement

Albedo banner rerun

While not as popular as Ganyu or Hu Tao, many newer players will have likely missed this Albedo when he released last year. This inquisitive knight is the Captain of the Favonious Knights Investigation Team, which pioneers the research of Teyvat.

Read More: How to claim Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards

Albedo uses his sword and Geo-based skills to crush his foes, dealing vast amounts of AoE damage to all nearby opponents.

So, there you have it, every Genshin Impact banner rerun that will be available in the future. We’ll be updating this post with details as and when we get them.

Make sure you check out our other guides:

Advertisement

Everything we know about Baal | Everything we know about Kokomi | Genshin Impact promo codes | Best way to get Mora fast | Cross save, how to link PC, Mobile, and PS4 accounts | How to get more Primogems and Wishes