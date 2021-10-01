Genshin Impact daily login rewards: Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit (October 2021)

Genshin Impact daily login, otherwise known as daily check-in, offers free Primogems and other in-game items that can be used during your travels through Teyvat.

Genshin Impact’s daily login (daily check-in) gives travelers access to plenty of free items. These range from Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mora, to other helpful items that can be used to spend on the game’s upcoming banners and level up your Adventure Rank.

While Genshin Impact promo codes give players access to free Primogems, the daily check-in feature is often overlooked by some of the game’s playerbase. In fact, it’s only after the recent Anniversary Event rewards backlash that many players have discovered this feature.

Advertisement

While the daily check-in may not net you loads of Primogems, it is still a great way to collect some free in-game goodies. Whether you’re aiming to roll on the upcoming Yae Miko banner or holding out for the Ganyu, Hu Tao, and Childe banner reruns, then you’ll want to begin using the Genshin Impact daily check-in.

Contents

How to get Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards

The Genshin Impact daily-check feature is not located in the game – instead, players will need to follow the steps outlined below to begin logging in and claiming free rewards.

Head over to the official Genshin Impact daily check-in page Login to your Genshin Impact account. Select the first item from the calendar. Boot up Genshin Impact. Head over to your in-game mail. Claim your free rewards.

As Genshin Impact’s daily check-in page can’t be accessed through the game itself, we recommended bookmarking the official page.

Advertisement

This way you can get in the habit of claiming your login rewards whenever you use your PC, tablet, or phone.

Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards (October 2021)

This month’s Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards are:

x60 Primogems

x59,000x Mora

x16 Fine Enhancement Ore

x27 Adventurer’s Experience

x6 Hero’s Wit

x3 Fisherman’s Toast

x3 Fried Radish Balls

x3 Sweet Madame

x3 Almond Tofu

You’ll also get x100 Primogems and x10,000 Mora if it is your first time using Genshin Impact’s daily check-in feature.

Genshin Impact daily check-in requirements

Like most free-to-play titles, Genshin Impact’s daily check-in comes with a few rules. Make sure you read these to avoid missing out on any rewards.

You can check in once each day. Rewards and check-in progress are refreshed on the 1st of each month at 00:00. After logging into your miHoYo Account and checking in, your account will receive the rewards via in-game mail that will be valid for 30 days. An account for PSN can be linked to a miHoYo Account in the game, and check-ins can be carried out by logging into the said miHoYo Account.

So, there you have it, all the items currently available in Genshin Impact’s daily check-in feature. Make sure you check out our other guides:

Advertisement

Best Kokomi build | Best Baal build Baal | Best Ayaka build| Genshin Impact promo codes | Best way to get Mora fast | Cross save, how to link PC, Mobile, and PS4 accounts | How to get more Primogems and Wishes