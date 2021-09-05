Genshin Impact patch 2.2 leaks: New characters & banners, Inazuma map update

Genshin Impact patch 2.2 is coming in a matter of weeks, and the first leaks are already out. New characters like Thoma are joining the roster, while the final Inazuma map update is expected with Tsurumi Island’s launch.

Genshin Impact patch 2.1 might have only dropped on August 31, but players are already looking ahead to the next major update.

Patch 2.2 is expected to include the final few islands of Inazuma before a new region is revealed, as well as plenty of new characters to play and bosses to fight. Here’s what we know so far.

Genshin Impact patch 2.2 release date

There’s no locked date for Genshin Impact patch 2.2, but given miHoYo operates on a six-week patch schedule, you can expect the next update to drop in early October.

October 12 is the rumored date, exactly six weeks after patch 2.1’s August 31 release.

Genshin Impact patch 2.2 new characters: Thoma, Yae Miko

At least one character is confirmed for Genshin Impact patch 2.2, with Thoma appearing on the game’s beta during the testing period.

The Kamisato Clan’s Housekeeper is a four-star Pyro Polearm character with lightning-quick attacks and the ability to send out waves of fire from his lance.

Players are also expecting Yae Miko to drop as part of Genshin Impact’s next big update. While original datamines for the five-star Chief Priest had her release date pinned for 2.2, references to this have recently been removed, so she could be knocked back an update.

More characters will be added to the banner as the release date nears, so we’ll keep you updated.

Genshin Impact patch 2.2 map update: Final Inazuma islands

Seirai and Watatsumi Island launched as part of Genshin Impact patch 2.1, which leaves just one to be potentially added in 2.2: Tsurumi Island.

Having been surrounded by a dense fog for years, that is expected to lift in the next major update, with leaks showcasing the new island that’s full of ghosts and spirits.

We’ll update this piece as more details and leaks drop ahead of Genshin Impact patch 2.2.