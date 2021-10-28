Genshin Impact players look to new competitor following lackluster updates

A new Genshin Impact style game has entered its beta phase and players think it could be the perfect competitor.

Genshin Impact continues to prove incredibly popular around the world, but many fans are now hoping that a new competitor will come along. Despite miHoYo’s free-to-play title garnering a lot of positivity from the community, there are also a number of issues that need to be addressed.

From the severe lack of end-game content to glitches that sabotage games, Genshin Impact’s beautiful world is far from perfect. While Genshin has already started to spawn a wave of strikingly similar open-world titles, OnGame Too believes that Tower of Fantasy – a new open-world game could be the perfect competitor to Genshin Impact.

Tower of Fantasy could be a Genshin Impact competitor

At a first glance, Tower of Fantasy looks strikingly similar to Genshin. While its colorful anime aesthetic and vibrant open-world mechanics may have been inspired by miHoYo’s free-to-play title, there are a number of core differences that make it stand out from the copycat crowd.

As highlighted in OnGame Too’s video, Tower of Fantasy enables players to fully customize their characters – an area that is not present in Genshin Impact. “ In Tower of Fantasy, you can customize your character quite freely,” explained OnGame Too. “From changing the body shape to facial features. You can even change your own costume.”

While the exploration element of the game has the same climbing and glider mechanics, the in-game battle system appears to opt for a more hack and slash approach. In one section of the trailer, the main character can be seen clambering on top of a robotic enemy to deliver some lethal backstabs.

In fact, Tower of Fantasy’s combat seems to share a close resemblance to miHoYo’s other free-to-play title, Honkai Impact 3rd. This will likely be a positive for any fans that prefer to sweep their foes off their feet with lightning-fast combos.

If that wasn’t promising enough, the upcoming open-world game also enables players to utilize hoverboards, motorcycles, and futuristic aircraft when navigating the world around them. This will likely speed up any overworld backtracking and provide a fun way to explore the various environments.

While Tower of Fantasy doesn’t currently have a global release date, it’s clear that Genshin Impact could soon have a potential competitor in the near future.