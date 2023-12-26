People’s lives “ruined” after watching 2023’s wildest movie with parents

Ah, Christmas – a time for watching many a festive flick with the family. However, some got more than they bargained for watching 2023’s wildest movie with parents.

When it comes to streamable content this year, families are hardly spoilt for choice – from new Netflix originals such as Leave the World Behind to Christmas classics like Die Hard and Carol.

However, some families have taken an unexpected detour into a “ruined” festive period after watching what many have deemed as the wildest movie of 2023.

Article continues after ad

Of course, it wouldn’t be enjoyable without the fallout, with family members taking to social media to share their embarrassment and surprise.

Article continues after ad

People’s lives “ruined” after watching Saltburn with their parents

People are claiming their lives have been “ruined” after watching 2023’s wildest movie – Saltburn – with their parents.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the movie’s synopsis reads “Distraught by his classmate Oliver’s unfortunate living situation, Felix, a rich student, invites him over to his estate. Soon, a series of horrifying events engulf Felix’s family.”

Article continues after ad

However, for some families, the film’s divisive nature has had one exploit too many.

“My recommendation of Saltburn to my parents went down as well as a s*** sandwich,” one user posted on X/Twitter, with another adding: “Saltburn genuinely ruined my life”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I hope that all you freaks who showed your poor parents Saltburn for Christmas get cut out of the will. And please tell your parents I would never ever do that to them,” a third agreed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gaining the title of 2023’s wildest movie in recent weeks, there has been plenty of online discourse surrounding the movie, from the infamous bathtub scene to nudity featured in the final scene.

“The way everyone thought Wonka would be this year’s festive family watch along movie and instead it’s Saltburn…” one post read, with another commenting “Watched Saltburn with my parents last night and gotta say, not necessarily a family-friendly film!”

However, some fans don’t think Saltburn is worth the discourse at all.

Article continues after ad

“Did actually do the thing and watched Saltburn with my parents. Was my mum a little scandalized? Yes. But gosh that movie was underwhelming. Abysmal writing saved only by a few great performances. Not nearly half as clever or transgressive as it wanted to be,” one user summed up.

Article continues after ad

Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | The Boys Season 4 | Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3