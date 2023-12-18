Now that you’ve binged Leave the World Behind, it’s time to dig into the details – here are all the filming locations explained.

Starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, new Netflix movie Leave the World Behind is based on the 2020 novel of the same name.

The movie’s official synopsis reads “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a blackout. As the threat grows, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

While its ending raised plenty of questions, so did its setting – here are all the filming locations used in Leave the World Behind.

Where was Leave the World Behind filmed? All filming locations

Below you’ll find a list of all filming locations used in Netflix’s new movie Leave the World Behind.

Check out the full trailer for Leave the World Behind below:

As the story takes places across New York City and Long Island, it’s not too surprising that the real-life filming locations are also around the same area. The movie was shot in May 2022.

Old Westbury, New York

Netflix

The infamous house action in Leave the World Behind took place in Old Westbury, New York.

In real life, the house is known as the Open Corner House, and is a 5,000-square-foot modern farmhouse designed by John Winberry. It’s built to capture sunlight every hour of the day.

Location manager Mara Alcaly told Curbed “It’s not a cozy house, but you don’t expect things will go wrong when you step into that place… It was such an amazing capture of what we tried to do.”

Katonah, Bedford, New York

Netflix

Additional scenes for Leave the World Behind were also filmed in Katonah, Beford.

External shots, including the infamous Tesla pile-up, the local grocery store, and the open roads Clay (Ethan Hawke) finds himself wandering are all most likely to be filmed here.

FDR State Park, Yorktown Heights, New York

Netflix

A lot goes down in the forest surrounding the Leave the World Behind house, which were all filmed in the FDR State Park.

Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park is a 960-acre state park approximately 40 miles from New York City. The park was created in 1922 on the former site of the Mohansic State Hospital, meaning the Leave the World Behind cast and crew had to travel north for these scenes.

