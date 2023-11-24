Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Deadpool 3 Taylor Swift rumors

Marvel is ahead of the game when it comes to Easter eggs and cross-overs – but has Deadpool 3 met its match in Taylor Swift?

While the MCU has had The Marvels, Taylor Swift has had her own epic box office success with the concert movie for her global Eras Tour.

Combining two super forces might cause the world – and certainly social media – to implode, but new rumors suggest that the singer might have a starring role in the 2024 Marvel movie Deadpool 3.

Ryan Reynolds was recently questioned about the Swiftie rumor, with his response perhaps prompting more questions than answers.

Ryan Reynolds speaks out on Deadpool 3 Taylor Swift rumors

During an interview with the Vancouver Sun, Deadpool 3 star and creator Ryan Reynolds spoke out about rumors that Taylor Swift will star in the movie.

“Yeah, I’ve heard that one,” Reynolds said. “I love it [the gossip]. I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.”

While Reynolds won’t give up the ghost for any Deadpool 3 rumors, some fans are taking it as read that Swift will officially be part of the MCU.

One fan thinks the singer will appear as Dazzler, a mutant with the ability to convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams. The character was created purposely to cross over and be used in multiple ways, with frequent ties to the X-Men – who we already know are looking to join the MCU.

“Don’t reveal too much! I bet the marketing will reveal some cameos but hopefully, they keep them mostly hidden,” another fan posted in response.

“‘I can neither confirm nor deny that statement’ – This is Marvel we are talking about. They’d never let that kind of secret out unless they wanted to boost hype,” a third weighed in.

What fuels the rumor fire is that Swifties have unearthed a photo showing the singer dressed up as Deadpool at a costume party, hinting that a collaboration might have been on the cards all along.

“So that means it is true. SWIFTIES WE WON!!!” one fan posted, with another adding “She literally looks like Dazzler too.”

“It will be massive for both if this crossover is true,” a third said.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on July 26, 2024. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

