Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour box office – How much has it made?

Taylor Swift’s new Eras Tour movie is sweeping the cinemas as well as the concert venue, but how much has it made?

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of the past 20 years. With 10 majorly popular albums – and multiple re-recordings – she has a 17-year-long musical oeuvre to choose from when it comes to performing.

While rehashing old music at a concert is nothing new, Swift has managed to majorly capitalize on the concept with the Eras tour; where she does specific sections for (almost) all her previous albums, giving special attention to her previous four albums that didn’t get a tour due to recent years’ global restrictions.

This has been one of the biggest selling tours of all time, so when Swift announced that the movie would land in cinemas, its was for certain that tickets were going to sell fast. So what is the current box office draw for the Eras Tour?

How much has the Eras Tour movie made?

So far, the Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie has made an estimated $37.8 million, although AMC (via Deadline) is calling $39 million.

This puts the film at the second biggest opening day of October in cinematic history, just behind 2019’s The Joker‘s $39.3 million and just ahead of 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s $37.4 million.

And with this only being opening day, the box office is set to grow, though if it’ll reach the same level as the actual tour has is yet to be seen. But it is predicted for the Eras Tour film to make a cool $100 million on opening weekend.

As the synopsis for the concert tour movie reads: “The cultural phenomenon continues as pop icon Taylor Swift performs hit songs in a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.”

How to watch the Eras Tour in cinemas

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie, is coming to cinemas worldwide as of October 13 – 13 being Swift’s lucky number, of course.

It’s likely that you will be able to purchase tickets from the website of your local cinema, as well as from the Eras Tour Movie official website.

Other concert movies, such as the Reputation Tour, can also be found on Netflix.

