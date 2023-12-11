Fans can’t believe “insane” Robin Williams movie is on Disney Plus

Robin Williams is undoubtedly one of the most beloved comic actors of all time – but some fans are surprised that one of his under-seen movies is now on Disney Plus.

Known for roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Dead Poets Society, and Good Will Hunting – alongside his voice role in Disney’s Aladdin – Robin Williams remains a talent beloved by many.

Though he died in 2014, Williams’ legacy lives on, even going so far as to be included in the short film marking the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Studios.

However, some fans have taken to X/Twitter to share their shock over one “insane” Robin Williams film now being included on Disney Plus.

“Insane” Robin Williams movie is on Disney Plus

Robin Williams’ 2009 movie World’s Greatest Dad is now available to stream on Disney Plus – and some fans cannot deal with how “insane” it is.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Faced with constant rejection, Lance, who wanted to be a famous writer, becomes a high school poetry teacher. However, in the midst of a personal tragedy, he finds the chance to fulfill his dreams.”

“If you haven’t seen this movie, there is no earthly way to convey how fucking insane it is that it’s on Disney+,” one fan posted on social media in response to the news.

“Is that the one with the chair thing?” one user responded. “…Maybe? One big crucial scene does involve a character sitting in a chair but I’m not sure you’d call that a ‘chair thing,'” the initial poster replied.

“I just spit out my coffee. Whoever uploaded this did NOT watch it first,” a third user commented, with a fourth adding “Read the plot summary. That is dark!”

The Robin Williams movie isn’t the first time that Disney Plus has strayed into darker territory, with films such as Notes on a Scandal, I, Daniel Blake, and Fish Tank also currently included on the streaming platform.

World’s Greatest Dad currently has an 88% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, with a 67% audience score.

“Goldthwait has given it a title that will make some shy away. But don’t. It’s a comedy about the particularly American capacity to create legends out of the dead, and it’s sharper than most,” Derek Malcolm said for the London Evening Standard.

“World’s Greatest Dad is more tender and heartfelt because of Williams’ performance. And when it’s all over, no matter how obscure the plot or demented the scenario, Goldthwait has constructed a welcomed little indie comedy of the unlikeliest kind,” Brian Eggert also added for Deep Focus Review.

