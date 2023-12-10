Morena Baccarin hints at major Deadpool 3 fan theory after confirming return

Morena Baccarin, one of the original Deadpool stars, hints at a huge Deadpool 3 fan theory after she confirmed her involvement.

Deadpool may have premiered over seven years ago, but it still has quite a hold on its fans, especially with a third installment on the horizon.

Seen as one of Ryan Reynolds’ best films, the Deadpool franchise focuses on the assassin who can’t stop sassing and all of his hilarious allies, which feature some members of the X-Men.

So, it’s not surprising that fans are eagerly awaiting Deadpool 3 and eating up every crumb the production gives them, including an exclusive confirmation of a major cast member’s return and a hint that she may be closer to her comic book counterpart.

Baccarin gives Deadpool fans hope of seeing Copycat

In an exclusive interview given to ComicBookMovie.com, Baccarin confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Vanessa Carlysle.

The last time fans saw her in Deadpool 2, Vanessa had been shot by a mark Deadpool failed to kill and then died from her injuries, but Deadpool managed to save her in a post-credits scene thanks to Cable’s repaired time-traveling device.

Back in April, Baccarin hinted that she may be returning to the franchise, but that she hadn’t “agreed on terms” with the production staff and that it “it may or may not work out,” so it was unclear if fans would see her on screen again.

But, it looks like things did work out as Baccarin told CBM, “I finished my shooting days on it, already. I think the film is now underway again after the strike and I think it’s going to be quite good! Yeah, I think fans are in for a fun surprise.”

CBM also asked the actress if she thought Vanessa was ready to suit up in her trademark blue skin for the third film to which she responded, “I think, yes! But I think she’s also competing with a very large universe.”

In the comics, Vanessa is a shape-shifting mutant named Copycat, but fans didn’t know it was her who appeared on the pages at first as she was using her ability to masquerade as Domino.

Her original character design saw her with light blue skin, red eyes, and white hair along with the ability to transform herself into anyone down to a genetic level.

Both comic and live-action Vanessas are desperately in love with Deadpool and get sidelined when he receives his cancer diagnosis, but comic Vanessa continuously found herself in opposition to Deadpool and the X-Men while live-action Vanessa was on his side the entire time.

Since Deadpool 3 is rumored to be a gateway for the franchise to properly enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is currently merging universes with the X-Men, it’s not far off for Baccarin to bring the character of Copycat to the big screen.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters July 26, 2024. In the meantime, you can read about other upcoming movies and TV shows in the hubs below:

